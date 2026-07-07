The GMet has issued its weather forecast for Tuesday, July 7, 2026, warning of slight rain along coastal areas in the morning and again in the afternoon

Mist and fog patches are expected to reduce visibility in forest and mountainous zones during the early hours, posing a risk for early travellers

Thunderstorms and rain are likely to sweep through the Middle, Transition, and Northern sectors from late afternoon into the evening

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its weather outlook for Tuesday, July 7, 2026, flagging a mixed picture across the country, with coastal showers, foggy highland mornings, and evening thunderstorms all in the forecast.

Along the coast and in some nearby inland communities, residents should expect scattered light rain during the morning hours.

The GMet issues its weather forecast for Ghana on Tuesday July 7 2026. Photo credit: DivVector/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

A handful of coastal locations may also see another bout of slight rainfall returning later in the afternoon, so umbrellas and rain gear are worth keeping close throughout the day.

Those living in or travelling through Ghana's forest belts and highland areas should plan for misty, foggy conditions first thing in the morning.

The GMet has also flagged reduced visibility as a real concern during the early hours, making cautious driving particularly important for anyone hitting the road before the mist clears.

Thunderstorms expected across Northern sectors

While the Northern sector can look forward to plenty of sunshine during the afternoon, the mood shifts as the day winds down.

From late afternoon into the evening, the GMet is forecasting thunderstorms and rain across the Middle, Transition, and Northern sectors.

Residents in those zones should make arrangements accordingly, whether securing property, avoiding flood-prone routes, or wrapping up outdoor activities before conditions deteriorate.

The GMet has urged all Ghanaians travelling early on Tuesday to remain alert to the risk of poor visibility, particularly in areas prone to mist and fog.

Read the weather update from GMet on X below:

Mahama declares two national sanitation days

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama had declared July 10 and 11 as National General Cleaning Days across the seven flood-affected regions of Ghana.

The June 29 floods killed about 13 people and destroyed more than 7,000 households, prompting the Post-Flood Mitigation Committee to organise the cleanup.

All government appointees, including ministers and MMDCEs, have been directed to lead cleanup activities personally in their communities.

Source: YEN.com.gh