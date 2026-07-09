Roads Minister Kwame Governs Agbodza reprimanded Regional Ministers and DCEs for failing to flag underperforming road contractors

Agbodza questioned why local officials allowed contractors to stall work without notifying the central ministry

The minister found progress on an inspected road but said the pace fell short of expectations, stressing the need to protect taxpayer funds

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Roads and Highways Minister Kwame Governs Agbodza has publicly criticised Regional Ministers and District Chief Executives (DCEs) for failing to flag road contractors who are not delivering on their projects, warning that shielding underperformers is incompatible with public office.

Agbodza made the remarks during a road project inspection, during which he challenged local officials on why idle contractors were consistently going unreported, leaving central ministry teams to discover abandoned or stalled sites themselves.

Kwame Agbodza, the Minister for Roads and Highways, reprimands DCEs and Ministers over stalled road projects. Photo credit: Kwame Governs Agbodza/Facebook.

Source: UGC

Agbodza challenges local officials to act

Directing his frustration at a Regional Director present at the inspection, the minister was blunt about the responsibility that comes with the role.

"So, Regional Director, what I don't understand is, I don't get you guys coming to me and telling me that this contractor is not working... Why is it that you don't report the contractors that this guy is not working?... If you don't want to offend them, then this is not your job," he said.

Kwame Agbodza made clear that regional and district officials must be prepared to take tough positions with contractors who are not meeting agreed timelines, framing the issue as one of duty to the Ghanaian taxpayer.

"You must be ready to offend people who are not doing what you ask them to... Let them work according to this [timeline]," he added.

While the minister acknowledged that the inspected road had seen some improvement since his last visit, he said the pace of work remained below what the ministry had anticipated.

"No one will say this road is not improved from the last time we were here but we were expecting that we'll see more work," Agbodza said, signalling that progress alone would not be sufficient if the rate of delivery continued to lag.

The minister's intervention underscores growing pressure from the Roads and Highways Ministry on local governance structures to take a more active role in monitoring publicly funded infrastructure projects rather than leaving oversight to central government teams.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Dome Kwabenya MP begs Agbodza for roads

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Elikplim Akurugu, MP for Dome Kwabenya, had raised alarm over the deplorable condition of a road leading to the GA East Municipal Hospital.

During a Mother’s Day visit on Sunday, May 10, 2026, she knelt in a viral video to appeal to the Roads and Highways Minister for urgent intervention.

She warned that the road poses a serious risk to patients, pregnant women, and emergency services, stressing that the situation is a matter of humanity.

Source: YEN.com.gh