Roads and Highways Minister Kwame Agbodza engaged a Koforidua student, listened to his concerns about a poor road, and assured quick action

Agbodza shared his contact details with the student and outlined a clear plan for the road repairs

Ghanaians praised Agbodza’s proactive leadership, his humility, and his hands-on approach in addressing the issue

Kwame Governs Agbodza, the Minister for Roads and Highways, has captured the hearts of many after having an educated discussion with a student and exchanging contact numbers with him.

Kwame Governs Agbodza, the Minister for Roads and Highways, engages with a Koforidua student on issues regarding poor road repairs. Photo credit: thisisnene (X)

Source: Twitter

In a video making rounds online, Kwame Agbodza assured a Koforidua Technical University student of swift action to address concerns about a particularly deplorable road in the region.

The Minister demonstrated his commitment to improving road conditions by personally engaging the student who raised the issue.

The student, whose name was not immediately disclosed, voiced concerns over the state of the road, describing it as dangerous and needing urgent attention.

Kwame Agbodza, showing warmth and attentiveness, listened to the student’s concerns and responded with positive assurance.

"I understand your concerns, and I am committed to ensuring this road is fixed," Agbodza said.

He further provided a clear roadmap for how the process would unfold.

Kwame Agbodza engages student on roads

The Minister, taking a step forward, shared his personal contact details with the student. This was a rare gesture that reflected his genuine dedication to resolving the issue.

He went on to advise the student to reach out first to the regional director responsible for the area to assess the situation. The issue would then be escalated to the national office for consideration.

Roads and Highways Minister Kwame Agbodza gives his personal phone number to a Koforidua student to facilitate monitoring of a poor road. Photo credit: Kwame Agbodza (Facebook)

Source: UGC

He noted this was the first step before funds would be released to initiate the road repair.

Kwame Agbodza also urged the student to keep him updated with feedback on the progress, ensuring that the situation would remain under close observation.

“I want you to stay in touch with me about this matter, and please contact me with any updates on the process," he stated, as he gave the student his personal phone number.

Watch the video below.

Reactions to Kwame Agbodza giving student contacts

YEN.com.gh collected some reactions from Ghanaians who watched the Minister's proactive leadership and action in addressing the students' issue. Some of the comments are below.

@joromi_ commented:

"Normalise knowing the various officials in your region, district and city. Hold them accountable; sometimes they are the ones doing no work because they know the heat will go to the central government."

@iam_P2_ said:

"Afenyo-Markin fears Agboza when he sees him in Parliament, but truly Agboza is humble."

@DekuKormla wrote:

"A whole minister. I haven’t seen this type of thing before."

@emmanuel_agongo said:

"Can’t believe I stayed throughout the whole conversation. ❤️😂"

Kotokuom residents celebrate new bridge

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that residents of Kotokuom celebrated the swift completion of the long-neglected bridge, which had endangered motorists and disrupted transport.

President John Mahama and Kwame Agbodza earned praise for completing the vital project just three months after its closure.

A trending video of the joyful residents sparked online praise, with many commending the government for quietly delivering on its promise.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh