Elikplim Akurugu, MP for Dome Kwabenya, has raised alarm over the deplorable condition of a road leading to the GA East Municipal Hospital

During a Mother’s Day visit on Sunday, May 10, 2026, she knelt in a viral video to appeal to the Roads and Highways Minister for urgent intervention

She warned that the road poses a serious risk to patients, pregnant women, and emergency services, stressing that the situation is a matter of humanity

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The Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elikplim Akurugu, has drawn attention to the deplorable state of a road leading to the GA East Municipal Hospital.

In a video circulating on social media, the MP, who was on a visit to the hospital to celebrate Mother's Day on Sunday, May 10, 2026, knelt to beg the Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, to come to the aid of her constituents.

Dome Kwabenya MP, Elikplim Akurugu begs Minister for Roads, Governs Kwame Agbodza, to fix the GA East Municipal Hospital road. Photo credit UGC.

Source: UGC

Elikplim Akurugu expressed frustration over the worsening condition, stressing that the situation had become so severe it could no longer be described as a pothole.

According to the Dome Kwabenya MP, the poor state of the road poses a serious danger to pregnant women, patients, health workers, and emergency services.

"We beg you, it can be anybody. It can be an emergency; it can be my sister here. Please, we beg you in the name of God," the MP pleaded.

“It’s no longer a pothole but a manhole. When there is an emergency, before some patients get to the hospital, they are almost dead. The road is just deplorable. Please come to our aid," she further stated.

"This is not political. It is about humanity. You never know who may need emergency care on this road one day," she added.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh