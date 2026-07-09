Ghana's government scheduled a two-day national flood aftermath cleanup exercise across 104 locations in Greater Accra for July 10 and 11, 2026

Authorities directed shops, markets and non-essential businesses in the seven flood-affected regions to close from 6:00 am to 1:00 pm on both days

The exercise will target choked drains, accumulated refuse and damaged public spaces across dozens of communities and districts in Greater Accra

The government announced a two-day national cleanup exercise covering 104 flood-prone locations across Greater Accra, scheduled to run from 6:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11, 2026.

The exercise follows recent flooding that damaged communities across the region, with authorities focusing on clearing blocked drains, removing accumulated waste and restoring public spaces.

List of 104 Greater Accra Locations for General Cleaning Day on July 10 and July 11

Source: Facebook

The clean-up will mobilise Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), among others.

The government in a statement first announced the clean-up on July 7.

Saturday's effort will centre on affected communities themselves, drawing in residents, volunteers, community groups, security services, MMDAs and waste management firms.

The government has directed shops, markets, commercial establishments, corporate organisations and other non-essential businesses within the seven flood-affected regions to remain closed between 6:00 am and 1:00 pm on both days to enable maximum participation. Institutions providing essential and emergency services have been exempted.

The cleanup will span several MMDAs, including:

Ga South

Ga Central

Ga North

Ga East

Okaikwei North

Adenta

Madina

Shai Osudoku

Ayawaso West

Ayawaso North

Ayawaso Central

Ayawaso East

Tema West

Ledzokuku-Krowor

Ningo-Prampram

Ada East and West

In Ga South, teams will work across areas such as:

Tetegu

Mallam Junction

New Weija

New Gbawe

Weija Zero

Ga Central's designated sites include:

Awoshie

Kolegu

Laffa

Alhaji Curve-Shantang Market

Further into Accra, crews will address drainage at Alajo, Kokomlemle, Pig Farm, Mamobi, Nima Highway, the Kanda-to-Kawukudi stretch, Dr Hilla Limann Drain and the 37 Hospital corridor.

Tema West's listed sites include:

Texpo Market

Inner Harbour Road drains

Community 20-Lashibi drain

T-Junction Elwak

LADMA main drains

Coastal and peri-urban communities such as Prampram Landing Beach, Mataheko, Sege and Kassei Junction are also included.

The Ministry urged residents, transport operators, traditional authorities, religious organisations and businesses to cooperate fully and take an active role in restoring clean, safe communities in the aftermath of the floods.

Struggles with flooding in urban Ghana

YEN.com.gh reported that the rainy season has been accompanied by some of the most intense flooding in recent years, partly attributed to poor spatial planning.

Most notably, at least 13 people were confirmed dead in Accra following heavy overnight rainfall on June 29 that triggered widespread flooding across Ghana's capital, with the Ghana National Fire Service warning that the death toll is likely to climb as recovery operations continue.

Areas that have seen flooding have been noted to be in areas close to waterways or even on the waterways themselves, like Otodjor in Ablekuma West.

Source: YEN.com.gh