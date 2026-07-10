Terror at Yendi Primary School as Armed Men Open Fire on Campus
- Armed individuals stormed the Zohe E.P. Primary and Junior High School in Yendi and discharged firearms into the air, sending pupils and teachers fleeing
- Video footage of the attack circulated widely on social media, showing two casually dressed men walking onto the school premises and opening fire
- The Ministry of Education has called for a full investigation into the incident as authorities work to identify and apprehend those responsible
Two armed individuals stormed the grounds of the Zohe E.P. Primary and Junior High School in Yendi, firing live rounds into the air and triggering a scene of mass panic among pupils and staff.
Video footage of the incident spread rapidly across social media, showing two casually dressed men entering the school compound before discharging their weapons.
The sudden gunfire sent children and teachers screaming as they scattered in all directions to escape.
Yendi school attack caught on camera
The footage has provoked widespread outrage across Ghana, with citizens calling for stronger security measures at educational institutions.
The brazen nature of the assault, carried out in broad daylight at an active school, drew immediate public condemnation.
No motive for the attack has been established at this stage. It also remains unclear whether any students or staff members sustained injuries during the incident, as authorities have not confirmed casualty figures.
In response to the growing public alarm, the Ministry of Education has stepped in and called for a comprehensive inquiry into the attack.
The Ministry stated that those responsible must be swiftly identified and brought to justice. No arrests had been announced at the time of publishing.
Watch the video of the shooting incident at Yendi on X below:
Five persons arrested after attack on teacher
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that five suspects were arrested for assaulting Kade Senior High Technical School teacher Michael Quayson in October 2025.
Quayson had a reputation as a disciplinarian and was attacked for refusing to allow cheating during examinations.
President Mahama had condemned violence against teachers and has demanded accountability in the education system.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.