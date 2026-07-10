Armed individuals stormed the Zohe E.P. Primary and Junior High School in Yendi and discharged firearms into the air, sending pupils and teachers fleeing

Video footage of the attack circulated widely on social media, showing two casually dressed men walking onto the school premises and opening fire

The Ministry of Education has called for a full investigation into the incident as authorities work to identify and apprehend those responsible

Two armed individuals stormed the grounds of the Zohe E.P. Primary and Junior High School in Yendi, firing live rounds into the air and triggering a scene of mass panic among pupils and staff.

Video footage of the incident spread rapidly across social media, showing two casually dressed men entering the school compound before discharging their weapons.

Terror at Yendi Primary School as armed men open fire on campus. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The sudden gunfire sent children and teachers screaming as they scattered in all directions to escape.

Yendi school attack caught on camera

The footage has provoked widespread outrage across Ghana, with citizens calling for stronger security measures at educational institutions.

The brazen nature of the assault, carried out in broad daylight at an active school, drew immediate public condemnation.

No motive for the attack has been established at this stage. It also remains unclear whether any students or staff members sustained injuries during the incident, as authorities have not confirmed casualty figures.

In response to the growing public alarm, the Ministry of Education has stepped in and called for a comprehensive inquiry into the attack.

The Ministry stated that those responsible must be swiftly identified and brought to justice. No arrests had been announced at the time of publishing.

Watch the video of the shooting incident at Yendi on X below:

Five persons arrested after attack on teacher

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that five suspects were arrested for assaulting Kade Senior High Technical School teacher Michael Quayson in October 2025.

Quayson had a reputation as a disciplinarian and was attacked for refusing to allow cheating during examinations.

President Mahama had condemned violence against teachers and has demanded accountability in the education system.

Source: YEN.com.gh