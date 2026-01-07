Police have arrested five suspects in connection with the assault of Michael Quayson, a teacher at Kade Senior High Technical School in the Kwaebibirim Municipality.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Citi News reported that personnel from the Ghana Police Service Cyber Security Unit contributed to the arrest.

Police Arrest 5 Suspects After Attack On Teacher At Kade Senior High Technical School

Source: Getty Images

The arrests were made on January 5, when the suspects, who reportedly travelled from Accra, arrived in Kade as part of ongoing investigations into the incident, which occurred in October 2025.

The Eastern Regional Chairman of the National Association of Graduate Teachers, Awoonor Yevu Godwin, said the suspects are scheduled to be arraigned before the Kade Circuit Court.

The Police Cyber Security Unit has been leading inquiries into the assault, reflecting the Service’s commitment to investigating crimes against educators and ensuring accountability.

Why was the Kade teacher attacked?

Students attacked Quayson after he refused to allow them to cheat in exams.

He was known for enforcing strict rules to restore order on campus and had reportedly become a target of disgruntled students unhappy with his disciplinary action.

A viral video accompanying the post made by @Elorm_Hood showed students slapping and beating the teacher with a tree branch as he tried to defend himself.

Following the attack, reports suggested that the parents of the students had reached an out-of-court settlement with the teacher following a police report on the matter.

Mahama condemns attack on Ghanaian teachers

These arrests come after President John Mahama condemned recent attacks on Ghanaian teachers across the country.

Speaking at the Delegate Conference of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) on Monday, January 5, 2026, he urged swift action against persons who attack teachers in the country.

President John Mahama condemns attacks on Ghanaian teachers after a Kade SHS educator was assaulted for preventing cheating. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: UGC

He also expressed concerns over the poor handling of the incident at Kade.

Source: YEN.com.gh