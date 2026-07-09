A canoe carrying eight mourners capsized on the River Oti at Salnaayili in the Nanumba North Municipality

Six people have been reported dead, while others, including a baby, remain missing after the vessel overturned midway

Reports indicated that none of the passengers wore a life jacket when the canoe overturned during a funeral return trip

Six people have died after a canoe carrying mourners overturned on the River Oti at Salnaayili in the Nanumba North Municipality of the Northern Region on July 7.

The vessel was transporting eight people back from a funeral when it capsized midway across the river.

Ghana Boat Disaster: 6 Dead, Baby Among Missing After Canoe Capsizes on River Oti in Northern Region. Credit: KAMBOU SIA/AFP/ ROBERTO SCHMIDT

Source: Getty Images

Citi News reported that the group comprised five women, one man and two babies.

Kofi Samuel, a former Assembly Member for the Salnaayili Electoral Area, told the media that two of the women aboard were carrying babies at the time of the accident.

He confirmed that not a single passenger had a life jacket on when the canoe overturned.

Updates from residents of the district on Facebook suggest one woman was reported to have managed to keep herself and her baby afloat.

Search team combing river after boat disaster

Joy News reported that local fishermen joined the formal rescue effort, working alongside other responders to locate the missing victims.

Authorities are expected to issue further updates as the search and recovery operation continues.

The incident highlights the risk posed by river crossings in the area, particularly when vessels are overcrowded and passengers travel without basic safety equipment such as life jackets.

Recent boat disasters in Ghana

YEN.com.gh reported that a similar accident was recorded on the Volta Lake near Kete Krachi on Saturday, October 11, 2025.

The accident resulted in 15 fatalities, including 11 children aged between 2 and 14, and four adults comprising three women and one man.

Most recently, nine people also died in a boat accident on the Volta Lake in the East Gonja District.

Source: YEN.com.gh