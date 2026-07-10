President John Dramani Mahama participated in Day One of the National Clean-Up Exercise at Tse Addo on Friday

The two-day exercise covered seven flood-affected regions as part of the government's response to the June 29 floods

Zoomlion Executive Chairman Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong joined Mahama alongside residents and security personnel at the clean-up site

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President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday took part in the first day of the National Clean-Up Exercise at Tse Addo, a community among those hardest hit by recent flooding, as part of the government's broader push to tackle recurring flood disasters across Ghana.

The two-day exercise is being carried out simultaneously across seven flood-affected regions and forms a central part of the government's response to the devastating floods that struck on June 29.

President John Mahama joins Tse Addo residents for the national clean-up exercise. Photo credit: GHbrain/Facebook.

Source: Twitter

Before rolling up his sleeves, President Mahama received a briefing from local assembly officials on the progress of the operation at Tse Addo.

He then joined residents, security personnel and other stakeholders in clearing refuse and removing silt from clogged drainage channels in the area.

Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman of Zoomlion waste management, was also present at the site, working alongside the President and the wider team of volunteers and officials on the ground.

Government announces flood response effort

The clean-up initiative reflects the government's stated commitment to reducing the frequency and severity of flooding in vulnerable communities.

Blocked and silted drainage systems have long been identified as a key contributor to flooding in low-lying areas of Accra and other Ghanaian cities, with the problem often worsening during heavy rainfall seasons.

By deploying the exercise across seven regions at once, the government signalled an intention to address flood-related challenges on a national scale rather than responding on a community-by-community basis.

Watch the video on X below:

Vice President joins national clean-up exercise

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Vice President Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang also took part in sanitation work during the National General Clean-up Exercise on July 10.

She led cleaning efforts during the exercise in the Krowor district.

Source: YEN.com.gh