President John Mahama personally took part in sanitation work during the National General Clean-up Exercise on July 10

Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang also led cleaning efforts during the exercise in the Krowor district

The two-day exercise is running across seven flood-affected regions as part of the government's response to the devastating June 29 floods

President John Mahama and Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang led efforts during the National General Cleaning Exercise on July 10.

Mahama was based at the Tse Addo while Opoku-Agyemang worked at the Nungua Market.

Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang leads efforts during the National General Cleaning Exercise on July 10. Credit: Jubilee House

Source: Facebook

The presidency shared photos and videos of the two at work on Facebook.

Mahama arrived at the scene after receiving a briefing from local assembly officials on the ongoing operation, then joined residents, security personnel and other stakeholders in removing refuse and extracting silt from drainage channels in the area.

Addressing those who turned out for the exercise, Mahama expressed gratitude for the strong community participation and pointed to the debris extracted from the drain as evidence of the deep-rooted sanitation challenges facing the city.

"We've just desilted this. Look at the plastics that we are taking out of it."

The President noted that years of inadequate waste disposal and a lack of regular maintenance had steadily reduced the capacity of drainage channels to carry stormwater, contributing directly to the flooding experienced across parts of the country.

He also flagged a common but counterproductive practice that erodes the gains of clean-up operations: depositing dredged silt along roadsides after the work is done. Mahama cautioned that rain quickly washes that material back into drains, effectively reversing the exercise.

The National General Clean-up Exercise is being conducted across seven regions affected by flooding, forming part of the government's broader post-flood response following the destructive floods of June 29.

Source: YEN.com.gh