The National Association of Ghanaian Communities in Nigeria appealed to Presidents Tinubu and Mahama to step in over the River Park Estate dispute in Abuja

NAGHACON officials visited the estate and observed damage to assets belonging to Ghanaian investment firm JonahCapital amid ongoing court proceedings

The association warned the dispute could strain Nigeria-Ghana diplomatic relations if the rule of law is not respected

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The National Association of Ghanaian Communities in Nigeria (NAGHACON) has called on both President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria and Ghanaian President John Mahama to urgently step into the River Park Estate dispute in Abuja, cautioning that the matter risks becoming a full diplomatic flashpoint between the two nations.

NAGHACON urges Presidents Tinubu and Mahama to intervene in the River Park Estate dispute, warning of potential diplomatic strain between Nigeria and Ghana. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The appeal was made public on Thursday, July 9, 2026, when the association's National President, Lukman Tetteh, and General Secretary, Edwards Domfe, addressed journalists in Abuja following a delegation visit to the disputed estate.

What NAGHACON observed at River Park Estate

The delegation, according to reports by Newslamp, inspected facilities belonging to Ghanaian investment firm JonahCapital, including The Gallery Clubhouse and the estate's gatehouse.

Officials said they found damage to the company's assets and barriers erected around some of its properties, which they described as deeply troubling given that litigation over the dispute is still active before the courts.

NAGHACON noted that JonahCapital appeared to be singled out, with other businesses within the estate continuing to operate without similar disruption.

The association also referenced an earlier police investigation into allegations of forgery against JonahCapital's directors, pointing out that the Attorney-General of the Federation subsequently cleared them of any wrongdoing.

On the question of the Development Lease Agreement, NAGHACON said the FCT Administration had previously acknowledged JonahCapital as a party to the agreement before the FCT Minister later declared it expired.

JonahCapital has contested that position in court, and the association argued that any actions capable of harming the company's business should not proceed while the matter awaits judicial determination.

The Facebook post below contains NAGHACON’s July 9, 2026 press statement appealing to the Ghanaian and Nigerian Presidents for urgent intervention.

Fears of Ghana-Nigeria diplomatic fallout

Drawing a deliberate parallel with past xenophobic violence in parts of South Africa, NAGHACON warned that allowing the situation to escalate could damage the historically warm ties between Nigeria and Ghana and put citizens of both countries at risk.

The appeal came shortly after reports surfaced of an operation at River Park Estate involving armed officers reportedly attached to the Counter Terrorism Unit of the Nigeria Police Force. Witnesses said the officers escorted a group of men to The Gallery Clubhouse, where part of the entrance was allegedly excavated.

Staff were reportedly prevented from intervening, and the officers declined to state the authority under which they were acting. A video from the scene captured a confrontation between an employee who was recording the incident and one of the officers present.

The Facebook post below features a video of NAGHACON addressing both the Ghanaian and Nigerian governments on the growing concerns surrounding the River Park dispute.

JonahCapital condemned the operation as an unlawful invasion of its property and demanded an immediate investigation.

NAGHACON appealed to both presidents to ensure the rule of law is upheld, that Ghanaians connected to the company are kept safe, and that all parties allow the courts to resolve the ownership question.

The association maintained that timely leadership from Tinubu and Mahama would go a long way in protecting the longstanding relationship between the two neighbouring countries.

A former minister under Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, Uche Nnaji, is reportedly arrested at the Abuja Airport on July 1, 2026. Image credit: Legit.ng

Source: UGC

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu's former minister arrested

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that former Nigerian Minister of Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, was reportedly arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, after arriving on a chartered flight from Enugu.

According to a report by Legit.ng on July 1, 2026, Nnaji was set to be transferred into the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for questioning.

The former minister has been under scrutiny since he stepped down from President Tinubu's cabinet in 2025 amid accusations that he had falsified his academic credentials.

Source: YEN.com.gh