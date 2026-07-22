Lead counsel Samuel Atta Akyea announced the defence team will file a notice of appeal next week following the court's ruling against Chairman Wontumi

The High Court found NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako guilty of illegal mining offences connected to a concession in Samreboi

Wontumi has maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings, and the appeal marks the next stage of his legal battle

The legal team representing Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has announced plans to formally contest the High Court ruling handed down against him.

Lead counsel Samuel Atta Akyea confirmed on behalf of the defence that the team intends to file a notice of appeal in the coming week.

Chairman Wontumi's legal team to file appeal over his 20-year prison sentence. Photo credit: Chairman Wontumi/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

"We will file a notice of appeal next week," Atta Akyea stated.

Wontumi sentenced to 20 years

According to a report by Citinewsroom, the announcement follows a High Court judgment that found Wontumi guilty of offences liked to illegal mining activities at a concession located in Samreboi in the Western Region.

The Accra High court sentenced him to 20 years in prison.

Akonta Mining Limited, which was also implicated in the case, received a fine in connection with the same matter.

Throughout the legal proceedings, Wontumi repeatedly denied any involvement in wrongdoing, maintaining that he was innocent of all charges levelled against him.

Atta Akyea, a former Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, assumed the role of lead counsel for Wontumi after his previous lawyer, Andy Appiah-Kubi, withdrew from the case.

The filing of the appeal notice is expected to formally initiate the next phase of what has become a high-profile legal contest.

The defence's objective is to have the court's decision overturned.

Prophet Kumchacha shares troubling about Wontumi

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Kumchacha has shared a troubling dream he received on Monday, July 20, 2026, shortly after Chairman Wontumi was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The founder of Heaven's Gate Ministries claimed the vision showed Wontumi could die in Nsawam Prison if he remains incarcerated until December 2026.

The renowned Ghanaian man of God called on family, friends, NPP members and supporters to pray fervently for the Ashanti Regional Chairman.

Source: YEN.com.gh