EOCO arrested former IMCCoD Executive Secretary Dennis Aboagye and former Accountant Gerald Appiah over alleged financial irregularities

A forensic audit covering August 2022 to February 2025 uncovered suspected misappropriation, theft and money laundering involving about GH¢55 million

Aboagye was intercepted at Kotoka International Airport on Saturday night after EOCO placed him on a Stop Order following significant new findings

The Economic and Organised Crime Office has arrested Dennis Edward Aboagye, the former Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD), and Gerald Appiah, a former Accountant at the same Secretariat.

Their arrest is in connection with alleged financial and procurement irregularities amounting to approximately GH¢55 million.

EOCO confirmed the arrests in a press statement issued on Sunday,July 12, 2026, stating that a forensic audit covering the period from August 1, 2022 to February 2, 2025 underpinned the investigation.

The EOCO, helm by Raymond Archer, investigates Dennis Miracles Aboagye over alleged GH¢55 million fraud. Photo credit: Radiogold905fm/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The probe was initiated following a petition submitted by the current Executive Secretary of IMCCoD, who called for a deeper examination of the Secretariat's financial affairs.

Possible charges facing Dennis Edward Aboagye

EOCO said both men, along with other individuals, are being investigated on multiple counts including conspiracy to steal and stealing, use of public office for profit, causing financial loss to the state, dissipation of public funds, defrauding by false pretences, and money laundering.

Aboagye, widely referred to as "Miracles," was placed on a Stop Order after EOCO said investigators uncovered significant new findings in the days leading up to his arrest.

Officers of the Ghana Immigration Service executed the order when he arrived at Kotoka International Airport on Saturday night, handing him over to EOCO the following morning.

He subsequently accompanied investigators on a search operation that EOCO said is expected to continue.

Appiah begins refund but investigation continues

EOCO disclosed that Appiah has voluntarily commenced repaying funds linked to the suspected crimes.

However, the Office made clear that these repayments neither bring the investigation to a close nor relieve any suspect of potential criminal liability.

EOCO said the overall investigation, which began last year, centres on suspected misappropriation, misapplication, diversion and theft of public funds.

The Office confirmed that investigations remain ongoing.

Read the EOCO statement shared on Facebook by David Sitsope Tamakloe.

NPP demands release of Dennis Miracles Aboagye

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that EOCO officers, assisted by Immigration officials, arrested Dennis Miracles Aboagye at the Accra International Airport on Sunday, July 12, 2026.

NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong said lawyers and family have been denied access to Aboagye, with no charges preferred against him.

The NPP demanded his immediate release or appearance before a court, calling the arrest politically motivated intimidation.

Source: YEN.com.gh