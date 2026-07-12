Dennis Miracles Aboagye, a staunch member of the NPP, was allegedly arrested at Accra International Airport over corruption allegations

The Spokesperson for the Bawumia campaign team was nabbed a few hours after he announced his intention to contest for a national party position

Ghanaians on social media who heard of his arrest reacted, with many of them expressing concerns over potential political motivation behind the arrest

Spokesperson for the Bawumia campaign team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has allegedly been arrested at the Accra International Airport.

The former IMCC Chief Executive Officer of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCC) was arrested due to his involvement in multiple corruption cases.

Dennis Miracles Aboagye reportedly arrested for his involvement in multiple corruption cases. Photo credit: Dennis Miracles Aboagye/Facebook & @thestatenewss/X

Source: Facebook

A post on X linked Dennis Miracles Aboagye's arrest to investigations by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), which is reportedly probing allegations that Aboagye misappropriated millions of cedis during his tenure as CEO of IMCC.

As of the time of publication, neither EOCO nor Dennis Aboagye has publicly confirmed the reported arrest or responded to the allegations.

Miracles Aboagye declares bid for NPP's Communication Director

Earlier on the same day that news of his arrest broke, Dennis Miracles Aboagye had declared his intention to contest for the position of National Communications Director of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a video on Facebook, Miracles Aboagye said he wants the position as part of efforts to strengthen the party's communication structures ahead of future elections.

Dennis Miracles Aboagye has held several communication and political roles within the NPP. He previously served as Municipal Chief Executive for Akuapem North.

Reactions to Dennis Miracles Aboagye's alleged arrest

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @thestatenewss on X. Read them below:

@kweku_ikon said:

"These arrests are becoming one too many...I just hope they are not politically motivated."

@XKayOriginigl wrote:

"He was a CEO? I see."

@limitGlory said:

"They just want to shut him down."

@Lechiboroni wrote:

"19 months of political witch-hunt ‼️😭🤦🏾 waste of taxpayers money."

@thebadass said:

"Eishhhh. Hot fire! All these while they were targeting him? Ei EOCO too eiiii. I sure say man hear hint say dem want barb am so he want take advantage Jakpa. Allegedly."

@Hubaidashamal wrote:

"Now dierr them dey catch squad at airport paan oo."

Source: YEN.com.gh