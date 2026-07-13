EOCO officers, assisted by Immigration officials, arrested Dennis Miracles Aboagye at the Accra International Airport on Sunday, July 12, 2026

NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong said lawyers and family have been denied access to Aboagye, with no charges preferred against him

The NPP demanded his immediate release or appearance before a court, calling the arrest politically motivated intimidation

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called for the immediate release of Dennis Miracles Aboagye, a former spokesperson for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign team, following his arrest by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) at the Accra International Airport on Sunday, July 12, 2026.

According to NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, EOCO officers, working alongside Immigration officials, took Aboagye into custody at the airport.

The NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, demands the release of Dennis Miracles Aboagye after EOCO arrested him on July 12, 2026, at the Accra Airport. Photo credit: Justin Kodua Frimpong.

Source: Facebook

Since then, the party says his lawyers have been refused access to him, his location has not been disclosed, and no charges have been formally brought against him.

NPP General Secretary condemns Aboagye's detention

Frimpong characterised the arrest as a politically motivated act of intimidation rather than legitimate law enforcement, pointing out that Aboagye had announced his candidacy for a leadership position within the party just hours before he was detained.

"Dennis Miracles Aboagye is one of the loudest and most effective critics of this government. He has asked hard questions about galamsey. He has challenged this administration's record. He announced his candidacy for a leadership position in our party only hours ago. And now he sits in EOCO custody," Frimpong said.

The NPP outlined three specific demands in response to the arrest.

The party called on EOCO to either release Aboagye immediately or bring him before a court of competent jurisdiction, as required by the Constitution.

It also demanded unrestricted access for his lawyers and family, citing Article 14(2) of Ghana's 1992 Constitution.

Additionally, the party urged the government to discontinue what it described as a pattern of politically driven invitations, arrests and detentions targeting NPP members.

NPP warns against abuse of state institutions

Frimpong directed a pointed warning at EOCO and those he described as directing its actions, insisting that state institutions must not be deployed as political tools.

"We say to EOCO and to those directing it: institutions of state are not private weapons. Ghanaians are watching, and Ghana's institutions will outlive this government," he said.

The NPP General Secretary also appealed to party members to remain composed, urging them to stay calm, lawful and united in the face of what he described as an attempt at suppression.

At the time of publication, EOCO had not publicly stated the basis for Aboagye's arrest, and no charges had been confirmed.

Read the NPP statement on Facebook below:

Dennis declares bid for NPP National Communications

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dennis Miracles Aboagye had announced his candidacy for the NPP National Communications Director position.

The Spokesperson for the Bawumia campaign team aims to strengthen party communication strategies for future elections.

Ghanaians on social media who read his statement of intentions reacted, highlighting strong support for Aboagye's leadership.

Source: YEN.com.gh