The president has approved the appointment of three Deputy Comptrollers-General of the Ghana Immigration Service in substantive roles

The new appointments were made on the recommendation of the Ghana Immigration Service Governing Council

Comptroller-General Samuel Basintale Amadu congratulated the officers and expressed confidence in their ability to strengthen the Service

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President John Mahama has approved the appointment of three Deputy Comptrollers-General of the Ghana Immigration Service, elevating the officers from acting to substantive positions to bolster the leadership of the Service.

The appointments were made on the recommendation of the Ghana Immigration Service Governing Council and with the advice of the Public Services Commission.

One of the three newly confirmed Deputy Comptrollers-General is Evelyn Lolonyo Lostu. Credit: Ghana Immigration Service

Source: Facebook

The three newly confirmed Deputy Comptrollers-General are Evelyn Lolonyo Lostu, who will lead the Finance and Administration Directorate; Faisal Disu, appointed to head the Command Post and Operations Directorate; and Philip Peter Andoh, who will oversee the Legal, Research and Monitoring Directorate.

According to a statement from the Ghana Immigration Service, the appointments recognise the officers' proven leadership abilities, professionalism and dedication to duty.

3News reported that the Comptroller-General of Immigration Samuel Basintale Amadu congratulated the newly confirmed deputies and expressed confidence in their capacity to contribute to the continued growth and effectiveness of the Service.

"Their experience would help strengthen the Service, promote good governance, and advance the nation's security and development."

He further assured the officers of the full support of management as they assume their new responsibilities.

What does the Ghana Immigration Service do?

As a public institution under Article 190 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, the Ghana Immigration Service is regulated by the Immigration Service Act, 2016 (Act 908).

The Immigration Act, 2000 (Act 573) and its accompanying regulatory document (Immigration Regulations, 2001 (L.I. 1691)) provide the legal framework for the operations of the Service, including the regulation and monitoring of the entry and exit of all travellers into and out of Ghana, as well as the residence and employment of foreign nationals.

Ghana Immigration arrests over 600 undocumented migrants

Notably, the Ghana Immigration Service arrested over 600 undocumented migrants, including hundreds of children, during a dawn operation across parts of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The raid, carried out in the early hours of Tuesday, April 21, 2026, targeted foreign beggars who had taken over some areas in the city of Kumasi.

The operation covered areas including Asawase, Alabar, Akwatia Line, Dagomba Line, Sabon Zongo, and Aboabo.

In all, a total of 606 individuals were arrested during the exercise, comprising 381 children, 72 females, and 153 males.

Ghana Immigration Service arrests over 600 undocumented migrants in Kumasi. Credit: Ghana Immigration Service

Source: UGC

Kumasi residents want beggars repatriated

YEN.com.gh reported that Residents in Kumasi and surrounding communities have, for years, called for the repatriation of foreign beggars.

They claim the situation has heightened concerns over public nuisance and poor sanitation. Many of them were repatriated about two years ago but have since returned.

The service said the presence of the beggars has not only created a nuisance but has also contributed to worsening sanitary conditions in affected communities.

Source: YEN.com.gh