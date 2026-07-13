An NPP aspirant in the Anyaa Sowutuom constituency announced his resignation from the party via Facebook

He was contesting for the second vice chairman position ahead of the NPP's constituency elections held on July 11

The departing aspirant indicated he was leaving the NPP and explained his reasoning in posts on Facebook

A New Patriotic Party aspirant in the Anyaa Sowutuom constituency has resigned from the party with plans to join the National Democratic Congress.

The executive, one Richard Twumhene, said he was leaving the party "before he was pushed."

NPP Aspirant Resigns From Party After Constituency Executive Election: “I Am Joining NDC”

Source: Facebook

According to his campaign material, Twumhene was contesting for the second vice chairman position.

He posted his resignation messages on Facebook.

The NPP held the constituency elections on July 11 in 275 constituencies.

The newly elected executives will be responsible for coordinating party activities within their respective constituencies, supporting grassroots mobilisation, and implementing party strategies at the local level.

Elections in 23 constituencies were put on hold due to various disputes, while four constituencies, Ningo Prampram, Atwima Mponua, Obuasi West and Trobu, could not hold their polls because of last-minute challenges.

The party, in a statement, said its party's National Steering Committee would review election activities in the Afigya Sekyere East, Adansi Asokwa, Bantama and Asante Akyem Central constituencies before deciding on the way forward.

"The National Secretariat remains committed to resolving all outstanding issues and ensuring the successful completion of the electoral process," the statement said.

The party also expressed appreciation to its members for what it described as their discipline and support throughout the exercise.

NPP financier goes independent in 2028

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that an NPP financier, Abubakari Sulemana, had announced he will run as an independent candidate for the Tolon parliamentary seat in 2028.

Sulemana accused incumbent MP Habib Iddrisu of sabotaging his NPP constituency chairmanship campaign by urging delegates not to vote for him.

After a decade of funding the party in the constituency, Sulemana said he can no longer commit his resources while internal leadership blocks his bids.

Source: YEN.com.gh