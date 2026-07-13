NPP financier Abubakari Sulemana announced he will run as an independent candidate for the Tolon parliamentary seat in 2028

Sulemana accused incumbent MP Habib Iddrisu of sabotaging his NPP constituency chairmanship campaign by urging delegates not to vote for him

After a decade of funding the party in the constituency, Sulemana said he can no longer commit his resources while internal leadership blocks his bids

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New Patriotic Party financier Abubakari Sulemana has declared his intention to contest the Tolon parliamentary seat as an independent candidate at the 2028 general elections, citing a bitter fallout with the constituency's sitting Member of Parliament.

Sulemana said his decision stems from what he described as deliberate moves by incumbent MP Habib Iddrisu to undermine his campaign for the NPP constituency chairmanship.

NPP Financier Abubakari Sulemana to contest the Tolon seat currently occupied by Habib Iddrisu as an independent in 2028. Photo credit: RADIO TAMALE 91.7/Facebook.

Source: UGC

He alleged that Iddrisu went directly to delegates and discouraged them from supporting him, telling them the two could not work together.

Sulemana ends decade of support for NPP

Having invested financially in the party's operations in the Tolon constituency for approximately ten years, Sulemana said the MP's conduct has made it impossible for him to continue channelling his resources into an organisation whose leadership actively works against him whenever he seeks an internal executive role.

He indicated that after years of dedication to the party's growth at the grassroots level, he felt he had earned the right to take on a formal leadership position within the constituency structure.

The alleged interference by Iddrisu during the chairmanship contest appears to have been the breaking point that prompted his decision to seek the parliamentary seat outside the party's ticket.

Sulemana's announcement points to significant internal divisions within the NPP's Tolon constituency at a time when the party, currently in opposition, is working to rebuild ahead of the next electoral cycle.

A credible independent challenger backed by a longtime financier could complicate the party's ability to retain a seat it has previously held.

His move follows a pattern seen across Ghanaian constituencies where aggrieved party members who feel shut out of internal processes opt to contest independently rather than accept what they view as unfair treatment from sitting legislators.

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Dennis declares bid for NPP National Communications

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Dennis Miracles Aboagye had announced his candidacy for the NPP National Communications Director position.

The Spokesperson for the Bawumia campaign team aims to strengthen party communication strategies for future elections.

Ghanaians on social media who read his statement of intentions reacted, highlighting strong support for Aboagye's leadership.

Source: YEN.com.gh