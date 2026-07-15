Ghana Meteorological Agency issued a weather alert for Wednesday, July 15, warning of thunderstorms and rain over parts of northern Ghana

Early morning mist and fog patches are expected along coastal, forest and mountainous areas, reducing visibility across the country

The alert comes weeks after June 29 flooding killed 34 people, left seven missing and displaced over 91,000 individuals nationwide

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a weather alert for Wednesday, July 15, 2026, warning of incoming thunderstorms and rainfall across parts of northern Ghana and the wider country.

GMet said a weak to moderate rainstorm detected north of Ghana and Togo is expected to move westward, bringing cloudiness and triggering thunderstorm activity over northern areas from the morning hours through the afternoon.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency issues a weather alert for July 15, 2026, warning of storms in the northern zones. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Early morning mist and fog patches are also forecast to form over coastal, forest and mountainous zones, with visibility expected to drop as a result.

Conditions are forecast to improve through the middle of the day, with sunny intervals set to dominate much of the country.

However, GMet cautioned that thunderstorms and rainfall are likely to resume over coastal and inland areas from late afternoon into the evening.

The alert arrives during what has already proved to be one of Ghana's most destructive rainy seasons in recent memory, with experts pointing to poor spatial planning as a key factor behind the scale of flooding recorded this year.

Flooding kills 34 and displaces over 91,000

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) confirmed that 34 people died across the country following devastating flooding on June 29, 2026.

Seven people remain missing, and more than 91,000 individuals were displaced nationwide in the aftermath.

The Ministry for the Interior and NADMO officials described the torrential downpour as among the heaviest ever recorded in Ghana's history, underlining the severity of the conditions that accompanied this year's rainy season.

The latest GMet warning signals that hazardous weather conditions may persist, raising further concerns for communities still recovering from the June disaster.

Below is the morning weather update issued by the GMet on X.

AMA blasted during clean-up

Meanwhile, YEN.con.gh reported earlier that some traders were accosted by local government task-forces during the the National General Cleaning Exercise on July 10, 2026.

President John Mahama and Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang led efforts during the National General Cleaning Exercise.

The two-day exercise is running across seven flood-affected regions as part of the government's response to the devastating June 29 floods.

Source: YEN.com.gh