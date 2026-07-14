Ghana Meteorological Agency issued a weather forecast for Tuesday, July 14, 2026, warning of rain across parts of southern Ghana

Coastal towns including Cape Coast, Takoradi and Axim, as well as inland areas such as Ho, Koforidua and Akim Oda, are expected to receive rainfall

The forecast comes against a backdrop of deadly flooding that killed 34 people and displaced over 91,000 individuals across Ghana on June 29, 2026

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its weather forecast for Tuesday, July 14, 2026, warning residents in several parts of the country to expect rainfall and urging caution at sea due to rough conditions.

According to GMet, southern Ghana will remain predominantly cloudy throughout the day, with brief periods of sunshine.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency forecasts afternoon rain in southern Ghana on July 14, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Slight to moderate rainfall is expected across a number of coastal communities and nearby inland zones, with the middle sector also likely to be affected. T

owns and cities specifically highlighted include Cape Coast, Takoradi, Axim, Ho, Koforidua and Akim Oda.

The agency advised residents to carry an umbrella and take appropriate precautions. Mariners and coastal communities were also put on notice, with GMet confirming that the state of the sea is rough.

Conditions in the north are expected to be largely sunny, with intermittent cloud cover. However, GMet warned that thunderstorms and rain are likely to develop over parts of the northern and transition sectors as the afternoon progresses into the evening.

Read the afternoon weather update from the GMet on X below:

Ghana's deadly 2026 rainy season

The forecast arrives weeks after one of the most destructive weather events in recent Ghanaian history.

On June 29, 2026, torrential downpours described by the Ministry of the Interior and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) as among the heaviest ever recorded in the country triggered widespread flooding across multiple regions.

NADMO confirmed that 34 people lost their lives as a direct result of the disaster.

At least seven individuals remain missing, and more than 91,000 people were displaced from their homes nationwide.

Officials and analysts have pointed to poor spatial planning as a key factor compounding the impact of this year's rainy season, with settlement patterns in flood-prone areas leaving communities particularly vulnerable to such extreme weather events.

Mahama predicts better Accra after floods

YEN.com.gh also reported that President John Mahama has emphasised community involvement in restoring Accra post-flooding through a two-day clean-up exercise.

He described the capital as a resilient city and indicated that it will bounce back with collective effort from citizens, while also addressing measures to prevent flooding.

Source: YEN.com.gh