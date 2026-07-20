The Ghana Police Service arrested Prince Aboagye, a 38-year-old NDC Branch Organiser in Agona West, over comments targeting former Vice President Bawumia

Aboagye allegedly directed offensive remarks at the NPP flagbearer in a video that circulated widely on TikTok

The arrest was reported by Republic Media via a TikTok post

The Ghana Police Service has arrested Prince Aboagye, a 38-year-old Branch Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Agona West, over alleged offensive remarks he made about former Vice President and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on social media.

The arrest was reported by Republic Media in a TikTok post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Monday, July 20, 2026.

An NDC branch organiser in Agona West, Prince Aboagye, reportedly arrested for allgedly insulting Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on social media. Photo credit: Prince Aboagye/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

NDC organiser arrested over viral TikTok video

A TikTok video showing Aboagye making derogatory comments about Dr Bawumia circulated widely before authorities moved in.

In the footage, Aboagye was heard directing offensive language at the opposition NPP's flagbearer, who also served as Ghana's immediate past Vice President.

The specific charges against Aboagye had not been disclosed at the time of reporting, though the arrest appears to be linked to provisions governing offensive conduct and communication in Ghana.

Watch the TikTok video below:

NPP TikToker Bawumia Ba reportedly re-arrested

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Ghana Police Service had allegedly re-arrested popular NPP-aligned TikToker Akosua Serwaa Aminat Mahama, known as Bawumia Ba, on Friday, July 17, 2026,

According to a TikTok post by @RepublicMedia, Bawumia Ba was taken back into custody on Friday as part of continuing investigations, with authorities indicating she will be brought before the appropriate court to answer the charge.

Durng her fist arrest, Bawumia Ba spent two days in direct police custody before being granted bail, but remained physically detained for a total of 12 days until her stringent bail conditions were fully satisfied.

She was expected to be arraigned before the appropriate court to answer the offensive conduct charge.

Source: YEN.com.gh