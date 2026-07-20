The Ghana Police Service re-arrested popular NPP-aligned TikToker Akosua Serwaa Aminat Mahama, known as Bawumia Ba, on Friday

The 26-year-old was first arrested by the IGP's Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team in May 2026 before being granted bail

Authorities say she is expected to be arraigned before the appropriate court to answer the offensive conduct charge

The Ghana Police Service has reportedly re-arrested Akosua Serwaa Aminat Mahama, the 26-year-old New Patriotic Party-aligned TikTok personality widely known as "Bawumia Ba,"

According to a TikTok post by @RepublicMedia, Bawumia Ba was taken back into custody on Friday as part of continuing investigations, with authorities indicating she will be brought before the appropriate court to answer the charge.

NPP TikToker Bawumia Ba reportedly re-arrested by the Ghana Police Service. Photo credit: Bawumia Ba/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Bawumia Ba's prior arrest and bail

This is not the first time Mahama has faced action from law enforcement. The Inspector General of Police's Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team first arrested her on Wednesday, 20 May 2026.

Bawumia Ba was arrested for publishing viral videos containing severe insults and alleged death threats against President John Dramani Mahama.

Two days later, on May 22, 2026, a court granted her bail in the sum of GH¢1 million.

She spent two days in direct police custody before being granted bail, but remained physically detained for a total of 12 days until her stringent bail conditions were fully satisfied

Her re-arrest suggests investigators consider the matter unresolved despite that earlier release on bail.

No further details regarding the specific nature of the offensive conduct allegation have been made public by the police at this stage.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Video allegedly linked “Bawumia Ba” resurfaces online

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the actual video that led to the arrest of "Bawumia Ba" had resurfaced online, triggering an intense political argument.

The suspect was tracked down and apprehended in a joint security operation at Sekyere Zongo in the Ashanti Region following a multi-day police manhunt.

Source: YEN.com.gh