Supreme Court Blasts Police Over ‘Kululu’ With Complainant in $270,000 Gold Scam Case
- The Supreme Court criticised the Ghana Police Service over what it called a 'kululu' arrangement with a complainant in a gold export fraud case
- The case centres on a $270,000 gold export transaction, with the court questioning the conduct of the police officers involved in the matter
- The court's remarks about the 'kululu' claimshave raised fresh concerns about professionalism and transparency within the Ghana Police Service
Ghana's Supreme Court has publicly rebuked the Ghana Police Service over what it described as a 'kululu' arrangement with a complainant linked to a $270,000 gold export scam case, raising serious questions about the conduct of law enforcement officers handling the matter.
The court's remarks came during proceedings in the ongoing case, where justices questioned why police had allegedly engaged in the arrangement with the complainant at the centre of the fraud allegations.
What 'kululu' means in context of gold case
The term 'kululu' is widely understood in Ghana to describe a questionable or improper back-channel arrangement.
By invoking the word, the Supreme Court was pointedly signalling its concern that the police may have acted in a manner that fell short of the professional standards expected of a law enforcement agency handling a serious financial crime.
According to a report by Graphic Online, the case involves allegations surrounding a $270,000 gold export transaction.
While the specific details of the alleged arrangement between the police and the complainant were not fully disclosed during proceedings, the court's language left little ambiguity about the nature of its concerns.
Supreme Court questions police over gold scam case
The Supreme Court's intervention introduces a significant new dimension to the legal proceedings.
Beyond the substance of the gold export fraud allegations, the court is now scrutinising the behaviour of the officers involved in managing the case, particularly in their dealings with the individual who brought the complaint.
The remarks from the bench reflect a broader expectation that law enforcement agencies must handle criminal investigations with fairness, impartiality and transparency, especially when substantial sums of money are involved.
Any suggestion that police officers engaged in an improper understanding with one party in a dispute risks undermining public confidence in the integrity of the investigation.
The Ghana Police Service had not issued a public response to the court's remarks at the time of publication.
Mahama nominates three Supreme Court
YEN.com.gh previously reported that President John Mahama had nominated three legal figures to Ghana's Supreme Court, pending parliamentary vetting and approval.
The nominees included two Court of Appeal justices, former Ghana Bar Association President Tony Forson, and a previous ECOWAS Court of Justice President.
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Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.