President John Dramani Mahama appointed Nana Yaw Amoah-Yeboah as the new Director-General of the National Information Technology Agency

Amoah-Yeboah replaced Dr Mark-Oliver Kevor, who stepped down to contest NDC's Eastern Regional executive elections

Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George disclosed plans for a new NITA Act to separate the agency's regulatory and commercial functions

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Nana Yaw Amoah-Yeboah as Director-General of the National Information Technology Agency (NITA), filling the vacancy created by the departure of his predecessor.

The appointment was announced by the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, who formally introduced Amoah-Yeboah to the agency.

President John Mahama appoints Nana Yaw Amoah-Yeboah as new NITA Director-General after Dr Mark-Oliver Kevor's resignations. Photo credit: National Information Technology Agency/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Dr Mark-Oliver Kevor, who previously held the post, resigned to pursue a bid in the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s upcoming Eastern Regional executive elections.

Samuel George outlines NITA's reform agenda

During the handover, Sam George commended Dr Kevor for his role in transforming NITA, citing his efforts in reinforcing the National Data Centre and pushing forward digital government initiatives during his tenure.

George noted that Amoah-Yeboah assumes the role at a pivotal moment, with the government preparing wide-ranging reforms across the digital sector.

Chief among these is a proposed NITA Act, which would overhaul the agency's governance structure by formally separating its regulatory functions from its commercial operations, a distinction the minister indicated was long overdue.

The minister also announced a change in how payments linked to NITA-managed infrastructure would be handled.

Going forward, such payments would flow directly to the agency rather than through other channels, a move George said was intended to bolster accountability and safeguard public assets.

New NITA boss pledges to advance digital transformation

Amoah-Yeboah, described as a technology professional with more than a decade of industry experience, acknowledged the weight of the assignment.

He committed to collaborating closely with the NITA Board and staff to strengthen the agency's capacity and advance Ghana's broader digital transformation goals.

His appointment places him at the centre of efforts to modernise state digital infrastructure at a time when the government is signalling an accelerated push towards a more robust technology-driven public sector.

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Deputy SLTF CEO resigns for NDC elections

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kojo Danquah resigned as Deputy CEO of the Students Loan Trust Fund to pursue a national role within the NDC.

Danquah's resignation followed the party directive for public office holders contesting internal roles to step down.

The ruling party is implementing a staggered resignation policy for aspirants at various levels of Ghana's public office.

Source: YEN.com.gh