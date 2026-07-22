The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced planned power interruptions across five operational areas on Wednesday, July 22

Communities in the Ashanti Region face some of the most extensive cuts, with areas including Asokore Mampong, Old Tafo and Bonwire among those listed

Tema Region customers in Community 24, Ada Foah and Kasseh will experience outages between 10:00am and 4:00pm

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned power interruptions across multiple parts of the country on Wednesday, July 22, as the utility firm carries out scheduled maintenance on its distribution network.

The outages will affect customers across the Tema, Ashanti, Accra West, Central and Eastern operational areas, with durations varying by location.

The ECG announces scheduled power outages in Tema, Ashanti, Accra and other regions on July 22, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

In a report by Graphic Online, the ECG stated that the interruptions are necessary to upgrade infrastructure and improve the long-term reliability of electricity supply to homes and businesses.

Ashanti Region faces widespread power cuts

The Ashanti Region is set to experience some of the most extensive disruptions. Communities including Tabre, Sepaase, Maakro, Besease, Abuakwa, Old Tafo, Bonwire, Asokore Mampong, Ejuratia and several surrounding areas are all listed among those affected.

Engineers are expected to carry out the work within daytime hours to allow for timely completion of the network upgrades.

Eastern, Greater Accra and Central Regions affected

In the Tema Region, customers in Community 24, Japan City, Ada Foah, Kasseh and nearby localities will be without power between 10:00am and 4:00pm.

Parts of the Eastern Region, specifically Asuokaw, Mepom and Asikasu, will also face interruptions within defined time windows, with certain areas potentially experiencing longer outages due to additional works on separate sections of the network.

Customers in portions of the Accra West and Central regions are equally included in the exercise, though the specific communities affected depend on the scope of works planned for each zone.

The ECG said power will be restored as soon as each phase of the maintenance is complete. The company apologised for any inconvenience caused and encouraged residents and businesses in affected areas to make the necessary arrangements ahead of the outages.

Routine scheduled maintenance of this nature is a standard feature of ECG's operations and is typically carried out to reduce the frequency of unplanned faults across the distribution network.

GMet issues weather alert for today

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had issued its weather forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2026, warning of thunderstorms across several parts of the country.

The agency had predicted morning thunderstorms in parts of the northern regions and transition belt, while coastal and forest areas were expected to experience early morning mist and fog.

The forecast came weeks after the devastating June 29 floods, which claimed 34 lives and displaced more than 91,000 Ghanaians across the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh