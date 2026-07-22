Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued its weather forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2026, warning of thunderstorms across several regions

Parts of the north and transition belt face morning thunderstorms, while coastal and forest areas deal with early mist and fog

The forecast comes weeks after devastating June 29 floods killed 34 people and displaced over 91,000 Ghanaians nationwide

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its official weather forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2026, alerting residents across multiple zones to expect thunderstorms, rain, and misty conditions throughout the day.

According to GMet, the morning will bring thunderstorms and rainfall to parts of the northern regions and the transition belt.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency issues weather forecast for July 22, 2026.Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Residents in coastal, forest, and mountainous areas should anticipate heavy mist or fog early in the day, with the possibility of light rain or drizzle in scattered locations across the south, which will otherwise remain mostly overcast.

Afternoon outlook and late-day storms

Conditions are expected to ease into a mix of sunshine and cloud cover by the afternoon.

However, GMet cautions that late-day thunderstorms or rain are likely to return to the north, transition belt, and middle belt by evening.

Residents in those areas are advised to stay updated on the latest forecasts for their specific localities.

Read the weather update issued by the GMet on X below:

Ghana's deadly rainy season

The advisory arrives during one of the most destructive rainy seasons Ghana has experienced in recent years.

On June 29, 2026, torrential downpours described by the Ministry for the Interior and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) as among the heaviest ever recorded in the country's history swept through communities nationwide.

NADMO confirmed that the floods claimed 34 lives, left at least seven people missing, and displaced more than 91,000 individuals across Ghana.

Officials have also pointed to poor spatial planning as a contributing factor to the scale of the destruction, with settlements in flood-prone areas bearing the brunt of the disaster.

The combination of an active weather system and the lingering risks from seasonal flooding makes GMet's July 22 advisory particularly significant for communities still recovering from the June catastrophe.

Mahama orders GH¢300 million to tackle flooding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama had directed the immediate release of GH¢300 million from the Contingency Fund to support victims of the Accra floods.

The funds were split equally, with GH¢150 million allocated for urgent assistance to affected communities.

The President also ordered the deployment of security personnel to assist NADMO in ongoing rescue operations.

Source: YEN.com.gh