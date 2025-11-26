A Nigerian man’s video praising Ghana’s constant electricity supply stirred major conversation on social media

He humorously compared Nigeria’s inconsistent power with Ghana’s reliability, highlighting life without constant generator usage

The man emotionally urged Nigerian leaders to improve electricity, saying Ghana’s standard is clearly within reach

A video filmed by a Nigerian man expressing profound admiration for Ghana's consistent electricity supply has gone viral, sparking significant conversation online.

A Nigerian content creator praises Ghana after witnessing 24 hours of electricity. Photo credit: Anthony. Image source: X

In the video, the young Nigerian contrasts Ghana's reliable 24/7 electricity with Nigeria's chronic power outages, where generators are a staple of daily life.

He is seen standing on a brightly lit street in Ghana at night, delivering a passionate yet humorous remark about how stable Ghana’s power supply is compared to his country’s situation of “one place off, one place on.”

In his words:

“Make una see Ghana o! Ghana wey dey near us o! Can you see lights? See lights, like galaxy!”

Nigerian man comments on Ghana's 24/7 electricity

The man’s central point was the apparent lack of need for power generators, which are common in Nigerian households. He also joked that if someone tried selling generators in Ghana, they would make no sales.

He said:

“Dem no dey even dey sell gen for Ghana. If you sell gen for Ghana, you no go even sell anything. Nobody go buy.”

He went on to lament that in Nigeria, life is a mix of “half light, half gen, half darkness.”

Taking on a more serious tone, he made an emotional plea to his fellow Nigerians back home. He implored the Nigerian government to do better, noting that such a standard of consistent electricity is clearly achievable.

“This is just Ghana here. Nigeria, we can do better. Isn’t it so beautiful? See the lights. Even for village, dem still get light,” he said with a sorrowful heart.

The man’s comments resonated deeply on social media, particularly among Nigerians who have long expressed frustration over the country’s persistent power challenges.

His spontaneous review served both as a commendation of Ghana and a powerful call to action for improvement back home.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Nigeria and Ghana power comparison

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from X users who watched the video. Some of the comments are below.

@moses50123 questioned:

"I’m Ghanaian but I feel truly sad for our 9ja folks. Y’all been complaining for years. Is it that bad over there?"

@omokehindeaina wrote:

"Light is only stable in Accra! Make them no lie for you! I've got friends and they are always putting their phones on charge!"

@cruiseboyflenjo stated:

"E dey pain low-key but Nigeria still better pass Ghana sha."

@Big4deyforyou said:

"And na we dey supply light for them oh."

