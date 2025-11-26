Ghana’s Electricity Wows Nigerian Man As Emotional Video Sparks Online Reactions
- A Nigerian man’s video praising Ghana’s constant electricity supply stirred major conversation on social media
- He humorously compared Nigeria’s inconsistent power with Ghana’s reliability, highlighting life without constant generator usage
- The man emotionally urged Nigerian leaders to improve electricity, saying Ghana’s standard is clearly within reach
A video filmed by a Nigerian man expressing profound admiration for Ghana's consistent electricity supply has gone viral, sparking significant conversation online.
In the video, the young Nigerian contrasts Ghana's reliable 24/7 electricity with Nigeria's chronic power outages, where generators are a staple of daily life.
He is seen standing on a brightly lit street in Ghana at night, delivering a passionate yet humorous remark about how stable Ghana’s power supply is compared to his country’s situation of “one place off, one place on.”
In his words:
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Yen Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
“Make una see Ghana o! Ghana wey dey near us o! Can you see lights? See lights, like galaxy!”
Nigerian man comments on Ghana's 24/7 electricity
The man’s central point was the apparent lack of need for power generators, which are common in Nigerian households. He also joked that if someone tried selling generators in Ghana, they would make no sales.
He said:
“Dem no dey even dey sell gen for Ghana. If you sell gen for Ghana, you no go even sell anything. Nobody go buy.”
He went on to lament that in Nigeria, life is a mix of “half light, half gen, half darkness.”
Taking on a more serious tone, he made an emotional plea to his fellow Nigerians back home. He implored the Nigerian government to do better, noting that such a standard of consistent electricity is clearly achievable.
“This is just Ghana here. Nigeria, we can do better. Isn’t it so beautiful? See the lights. Even for village, dem still get light,” he said with a sorrowful heart.
The man’s comments resonated deeply on social media, particularly among Nigerians who have long expressed frustration over the country’s persistent power challenges.
His spontaneous review served both as a commendation of Ghana and a powerful call to action for improvement back home.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to Nigeria and Ghana power comparison
YEN.com.gh collected reactions from X users who watched the video. Some of the comments are below.
@moses50123 questioned:
"I’m Ghanaian but I feel truly sad for our 9ja folks. Y’all been complaining for years. Is it that bad over there?"
@omokehindeaina wrote:
"Light is only stable in Accra! Make them no lie for you! I've got friends and they are always putting their phones on charge!"
@cruiseboyflenjo stated:
"E dey pain low-key but Nigeria still better pass Ghana sha."
@Big4deyforyou said:
"And na we dey supply light for them oh."
Nigerian says Ghana offers ultimate peace of mind
YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Nigerian living in Ghana had sparked an intense online discussion after commenting on the sight of people sleeping by the roadside.
The man praised Ghana for its peace and tranquillity. However, his comments were based on his experience seeing several Ghanaians sleeping on the streets of Accra.
While his words were intended as praise for the country’s peaceful nature, the video drew diverse reactions, particularly from citizens who questioned the interpretation of peace in such circumstances.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined YEN.com.gh in May 2025. He has over six years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@yen.com.gh