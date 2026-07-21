Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu outlined a GH¢3 billion infrastructure programme at the Government Accountability Series on July 20, 2026

The plan covers construction of 10 new schools, upgrades to 50 existing facilities, and rehabilitation of 150 Senior High Schools across Ghana

The programme also targets desk supply for underserved schools and textbook printing for all Senior High School students

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has detailed a GH¢3 billion infrastructure programme designed to permanently end the double track system in Ghana's Senior High Schools.

Haruna presented the breakdown at the Government Accountability Series on Monday, July 20, 2026, outlining six key areas of intervention that the ministry intends to pursue under the initiative.

Ghana Education Minister, Haruna Iddrisu, unveils a GH¢3 billion plan to end the double track system in Ghana's SHS. Photo credit: Haruna Iddrisu/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

New SHS schools and facility upgrades

At the core of the programme is the construction of 10 new and modern Senior High Schools, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions, and Special Schools.

Beyond new builds, the plan calls for the upgrade of 30 Grade C Senior High Schools to Grade B status, and a further 20 Grade B institutions to be elevated to Grade A.

An additional 150 Senior High Schools across the country are earmarked for rehabilitation, representing the broadest component of the programme in terms of the number of facilities affected.

Support materials and classroom supplies

The minister also confirmed that the programme includes the supply of desks to schools identified as underserved, addressing a long-standing resource gap that has affected learning conditions in several parts of the country.

Textbooks will be printed and distributed to all Senior High School students as part of the same package, ensuring that every learner in the public system has access to the required learning materials regardless of their school's location or grade classification.

The double track system, introduced in 2018 to accommodate the surge in enrolment following the rollout of free Senior High School education, splits students into two groups that attend school in alternating terms.

Critics have long argued the arrangement reduces contact hours and disrupts continuity of learning.

The GH¢3 billion programme represents the government's most comprehensive response to date to the structural pressures that made the double track arrangement necessary in the first place.

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Deadline for abolishing double-track system

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Education Minister announced a new 2029 target to end the double-track system.

President Mahama had previously stated in May 2026 that the double-track system would be phased out by 2027 through the upgrading of 50 senior high schools.

Source: YEN.com.gh