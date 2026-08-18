Efya Nokturnal and her husband Tomi Thomas stepped out together publicly for the first time at a star-studded birthday celebration

The couple reportedly married in a private ceremony in February 2026, largely keeping their relationship out of the spotlight

Their appearance at King Promise's birthday party has set social media buzzing among fans of the Ghanaian singer

Efya Nokturnal and her husband Tomi Thomas have finally given fans the public moment they have been waiting for, stepping out together at King Promise's birthday celebration.

Efya and her husband, Tomi Thomas, make their first public appearance together at King Promise's Birthday. Image credit: Efya, Brahadams

Source: Facebook

The Ghanaian songstress and her partner made a striking impression at the party, which drew a crowd of well-known faces from Ghana's entertainment scene.

The two looked polished and relaxed as they mixed with fellow celebrities gathered to mark the "Terminator" hitmaker's special occasion.

Efya and husband at King Promise's Party

The outing carries added significance given how deliberately the couple have shielded their relationship from public view.

Efya and Tomi Thomas reportedly exchanged vows in February 2026 in a quiet ceremony attended only by a close circle of family members, friends and fellow music industry figures.

Very little has surfaced publicly about their union since then, making their joint appearance at King Promise's birthday one of the first times fans have seen them together.

For followers of the "Best in Me" hitmaker, the moment marks a visible shift.

Efya has long been known for keeping her personal life separate from her professional one, even as she has remained a prominent figure in the Ghanaian music industry over the years.

A new chapter for Efya

King Promise's birthday celebration served as an unexpected but fitting backdrop for the couple's debut public outing.

The event brought together some of Ghana's biggest names in music and entertainment, and Efya and Tomi Thomas added to the occasion's energy simply by showing up together.

The glimpse into their life as a couple has sparked interest across social media, with fans expressing excitement at seeing the singer in what appears to be a settled and happy chapter of her personal life, even as she continues her work in music.

The Instagram video of Efya and her husband is below.

Efya releases photos after childbirth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian singer Efya's transformation and captivating return to social media following her post-pregnancy journey.

Fans were particularly moved by her striking appearance in a bold pink suit, sparking discussions about her authenticity and influence in the entertainment industry.

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Source: YEN.com.gh