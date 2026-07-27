An Accra Circuit Court issued a bench warrant for NPP communicator Kweku Osei Korankye Asiedu, known as KOKA, after he failed to appear in court

KOKA faces charges of threat of death and publication of false news linked to videos he allegedly recorded targeting EOCO staff

The court adjourned the case to August 25, 2026, after the prosecution described his absence as disrespectful to the court

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An Accra Circuit Court has ordered the arrest of Kweku Osei Korankye Asiedu, popularly known as KOKA, a marketer and communicator for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), after he failed to appear before it to answer criminal charges.

Accra Circuit Court issues a bench warrant for KOKA after his absence for charges of death threats and false news concerning EOCO staff. Image credit: @dek360ghana/TikTok, iStock/gorodenkoff

Source: UGC

KOKA was expected in court to face charges of threat of death and publication of false news. When the case was called, he was nowhere to be found.

Chief Inspector Wisdom Alorwu, prosecuting on behalf of the state, informed the court that the accused had been properly notified of the hearing date but chose not to attend, calling his behaviour disrespectful to the court.

The presiding judge responded by issuing a bench warrant for his arrest and adjourning proceedings to 25 August 2026.

The Allegations Against KOKA

According to the prosecution, the complainants are staff of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

On 14 July 2026, Asiedu was invited by investigators to answer questions about a video that had been circulating widely on social media.

In that video, recorded on 29 May 2026, Asiedu allegedly said:

"We know the officers' houses, we know where they stay, and we will kill you."

The statement, the prosecution argued, was directed squarely at EOCO personnel and created serious fear among them as they carried out their official duties.

A second video, dated 13 July 2026, added to the charges. In it, Asiedu allegedly claimed there was "an order from above, the Presidency, that no one should bring food to Dennis Miracles Aboagye," who was at the time in EOCO custody assisting with investigations.

The prosecution described that claim as entirely false and said it was designed to mislead the public, incite disorder, and obstruct EOCO officials in their lawful work.

KOKA allegedly pursued EOCO driver

The fallout from the videos extended beyond words.

The prosecution said that after the second video was published, the driver of EOCO's Executive Director was allegedly chased by approximately 20 unidentified men on motorbikes who were believed to have intended to attack him.

Asiedu was subsequently arrested. During police questioning, he allegedly admitted to the offences in his caution statement.

The Instagram post below provides more details about the order for Koka's arrest.

Ghanaians react to KOKA's bench warrant

News of the bench warrant drew sharp reactions on social media, with many users expressing a mix of amusement and satisfaction at the development.

mr_northern_ wrote:

"Sharp! My prayers have come true."

solace00 shared:

"This government is running like MTN data 😂😂😂😂."

kingken_kenny added:

"Very good."

her_ladyship_adasi wrote:

"I saw this coming 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

patabelia added:

"Good to hear, he should get there and be ranting his mouth 😂😂😂."

NPP executives visited Wontumi in Nsawam Prison

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that several New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives travelled together in a luxury VVIP bus to visit the party’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison.

Photos and videos circulating online showed a large delegation making the journey together.

The bus appeared nearly full, with several party officials and supporters seated inside as they travelled to show solidarity with Wontumi.

Source: YEN.com.gh