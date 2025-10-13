Lawyers for Prof Ameyaw-Akumfi have reportedly withdrawn from his Sky Train financial loss case

The former GIIF Board Chair informed the court about a misunderstanding with his legal team

The court has adjourned the case to October 20, 2025, after a defence application was filed

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Lawyers for the former Board Chairman of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF), Prof Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, have reportedly withdrawn their services.

Prof Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi is facing multiple charges for allegedly causing financial loss to the state for his role in the Accra Sky Train Project.

Prof Ameyaw-Akumfi's lawyers reportedly abandons him in court during the trial of the Sky Train case. Photo credit: Professor Ameyaw Akumfi/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The presiding judge told Prof Ameyaw-Akumfi to get another lawyer before the next court sitting.

Prof Ameyaw-Akumfi is facing multiple charges for allegedly causing financial loss to the state for his role in the Accra Sky Train Project.

According to a report by 3news, when the case was called on Monday, October 13, 2025, the former. The GIIF Board Chairman informed the court that his lawyer would not be present.

When probed further by the trial judge, he disclosed that there had been a misunderstanding between him and his counsel. However, he added that he was hopeful the issues would be resolved soon.

Following this revelation, Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay, the presiding judge, reportedly indicated that the court had received a letter from the lawyers stating the withdrawal of their services.

“He has written a letter that he’s no longer your lawyer. He’s a human so he can change his heart. Be that as it may you can procure the services of another,” she was quoted in the 3news report.

Ameyaw-Akumfi's case adjourned the Defendant

Meanwhile, Prof Ameyaw-Akumfi's Sky Train case has been adjourned to Monday, October 20, 2025.

This followed a statement from the Deputy Attorney-General, Dr Justice Srem Sai, indicating that the defence lawyers had filed an application that needed to be heard.

At the last adjourned date, the defence lawyers had moved a motion to compel the prosecution to disclose documents which they argued contained minutes of board and committee meetings.

According to them, the documents contain exculpatory material necessary to challenge the prosecution’s claim that the investment lacked the required authorisation.

However, the prosecution objected to the motion, indicating that there were no such documents in existence or in their possession, prompting the court to dismiss the application.

The defence lawyers have, however, challenged the High Court's decision and filed an application to stay proceedings.

Defendant in the Adu-Boahene case drops lawyer

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that one of the accused persons, Mildred Donkor, in the ongoing National Signals Bureau-Kwabena Adu-Boahene scandal, declined legal representation by prominent New Patriotic Party lawyer, Samuel Atta-Akyea.

In court on July 18, 2025, Donkor openly declared that she had no lawyer and expressed her wish to be assigned new counsel.

The substantive case against Kwabena Adu-Boahene involves the alleged misappropriation of GH¢49.1 million during his time as National Signals Bureau boss.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh