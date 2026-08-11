Arsenal and England star Bukayo Saka's new hair transformation has become a running joke since his return to training this week

The academy graduate stole the spotlight while on vacation, debuting two unrecognisable looks within weeks of each other

A staff member could not resist teasing him about his look the moment he arrived back at the training base

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Arsenal and England star Bukayo Saka's new hair transformation has become a running joke since his return to training, with even his own club unable to resist teasing him about it.

Bukayo Saka is teased by Arsenal staff about his hairstyle as he returns to training. Image credit: Saka/Arsenal.

Source: Twitter

The academy graduate stole the spotlight while on vacation, debuting two unrecognisable looks within weeks of each other.

He first showed off a shaved buzz cut that drew comparisons to Liverpool legend Sadio Mane, before switching things up again with a new set of braids, shared in photos alongside his fiancée, Tolami Benson.

Saka's braids spark reactions at training base

Following his deserved break after the World Cup, Bukayo Saka returned to Arsenal's training camp, where he was spotted wearing the braids, immediately sparking fresh reactions around the base.

A staff member who shares a good rapport with him could not resist remarking on the transformation, saying:

"Everyone thought you went bald. We thought you shaved your hair."

Saka firmly shut down the suggestion, replying simply:

"Never."

Below is the X clip of an Arsenal staff member teasing Saka over his new hairstyle.

Arsenal fans react to Saka's new hairstyle

The exchange added fresh fuel to an already lively conversation online, with fans weighing in on his look once again.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Deeno wrote:

"Thankfully he didn't shave his head, but my god those braids are dead"

André said:

"Ayo he KNEW what he was doing with that first selfie reveal"

Dr Fabs (NeuroPhysiotherapist) commented:

"Noni Madueke and CFC have influenced BS7. 'Evil communication corrupts good manners' indeed, even Pastor Timber got influenced by EZ10 too. Please AFC, no more CFC players"

gyokeres defender asked:

"Who is advising him he needs to cut that bs"

Gabriel Magalhães unveils new tattoo

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães unveiled a new tattoo commemorating the club's Premier League title win, inked on his calf by artist Diego Santos.

The design featured a replica of the Premier League trophy with "2026" underneath, with fans quickly noticing extra space left beneath it and urging him to prepare for more additions in the years ahead.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh