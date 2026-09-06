Dr Stanley Nelvis Glate: University Lecturer Declares Bid for NDC Volta Regional Secretary
- A university lecturer has made a major move in the NDC’s Volta Region as preparations for the party’s regional election gather pace
- He outlined a vision centred on strengthening the party’s structures and improving how members are served
- His campaign also comes with a strong message on unity, communication and the future of the party in the region
PAY ATTENTION: Mark YEN.com.gh as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Dr Stanley Nelvis Glate, a senior lecturer at Ho Technical University and Chairman of the TUTAG branch, has officially declared his bid to become the Volta Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
Dr Glate launched his campaign at the Volta Regional Press Centre in the presence of constituency executives and party delegates, outlining his vision to revitalise party operations and make the Regional Secretariat more accessible to members.
Glate calls for stronger grassroots structures
Dr Glate cautioned NDC members against relying on the party's past political dominance in the Volta Region to guarantee future electoral success.
He urged the party to strengthen its organisational structures and reconnect with its grassroots.
"The time has come to rejuvenate the base," he stated, stressing that the party's fortunes would depend largely on the strength of its grassroots structures.
Candidate promises improved communication
The Ho Technical University lecturer also promised to build a Regional Secretariat focused on transparency, prompt feedback and effective communication between the regional and constituency structures.
"We must strengthen communication between the Regional Secretariat and the constituencies. We must equip our structures with the information, coordination and support they need," he added.
He further pledged to promote inclusive leadership and ensure that no group within the party felt excluded.
"No MP must feel disrespected," he said.
Read the Facebook post below:
Glate appeals for unity
Emphasising the importance of collective action, Dr Glate called on party members to unite behind efforts to strengthen the NDC in the Volta Region.
"Together, we shall restore confidence," he declared.
He concluded his address with a call for greater support for the grassroots and constituency structures.
"The grassroots deserve a voice. The constituencies deserve support. The NDC Volta Region deserves a Secretariat that works."
Popular dancehall star joins NDC elections
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Ghanaian dancehall artist Flexer Gh had disclosed plans to contest the NDC constituency executive elections as Deputy Communications Officer for Amasaman.
The musician had shared a campaign poster on Facebook on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, with the motto, “Your Progress, Your Voice, Our Message.”
The NDC constituency executive elections were scheduled for October 24 and 25, 2026, at venues across the various constituencies.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.