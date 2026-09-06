A university lecturer has made a major move in the NDC’s Volta Region as preparations for the party’s regional election gather pace

He outlined a vision centred on strengthening the party’s structures and improving how members are served

His campaign also comes with a strong message on unity, communication and the future of the party in the region

Dr Stanley Nelvis Glate, a senior lecturer at Ho Technical University and Chairman of the TUTAG branch, has officially declared his bid to become the Volta Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dr Glate launched his campaign at the Volta Regional Press Centre in the presence of constituency executives and party delegates, outlining his vision to revitalise party operations and make the Regional Secretariat more accessible to members.

Dr Stanley Nelvis Glate, a senior lecturer at the Ho Technical University, declares his bid for the NDC Volta Regional Secretary election. Photo credit: Stanley Nelvis Glate/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Glate calls for stronger grassroots structures

Dr Glate cautioned NDC members against relying on the party's past political dominance in the Volta Region to guarantee future electoral success.

He urged the party to strengthen its organisational structures and reconnect with its grassroots.

"The time has come to rejuvenate the base," he stated, stressing that the party's fortunes would depend largely on the strength of its grassroots structures.

Candidate promises improved communication

The Ho Technical University lecturer also promised to build a Regional Secretariat focused on transparency, prompt feedback and effective communication between the regional and constituency structures.

"We must strengthen communication between the Regional Secretariat and the constituencies. We must equip our structures with the information, coordination and support they need," he added.

He further pledged to promote inclusive leadership and ensure that no group within the party felt excluded.

"No MP must feel disrespected," he said.

Read the Facebook post below:

Glate appeals for unity

Emphasising the importance of collective action, Dr Glate called on party members to unite behind efforts to strengthen the NDC in the Volta Region.

"Together, we shall restore confidence," he declared.

He concluded his address with a call for greater support for the grassroots and constituency structures.

"The grassroots deserve a voice. The constituencies deserve support. The NDC Volta Region deserves a Secretariat that works."

Popular dancehall star joins NDC elections

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Ghanaian dancehall artist Flexer Gh had disclosed plans to contest the NDC constituency executive elections as Deputy Communications Officer for Amasaman.

The musician had shared a campaign poster on Facebook on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, with the motto, “Your Progress, Your Voice, Our Message.”

The NDC constituency executive elections were scheduled for October 24 and 25, 2026, at venues across the various constituencies.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh