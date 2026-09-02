Businessman Alhaji Alhassan Gbangu publicly denied claims that his wife, Deputy Presidential Spokesperson Shamima Muslim, plans to enter the Wa Central parliamentary race

Speaking on Home Radio, Gbangu used his native Waale dialect to address speculation linking his political activities to his wife's ambitions

Gbangu named three figures he would prefer to back as potential successors to sitting MP Dr Rashid Hassan Pelpuo

Alhaji Alhassan Gbangu, a prominent businessman popularly known as "The Lion," has firmly denied reports that his wife, Deputy Presidential Spokesperson Shamima Muslim, intends to compete for the NDC's Wa Central parliamentary seat.

Gbangu addressed the speculation directly during an interview on Home Radio on Monday, choosing to speak in his native Waale dialect to drive home the point to residents of Wa.

Alhaji Gbangu Rules Out Wife Shamima Muslim in Wa Central NDC Primary

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"There are people out there who are saying that what I am doing is because of my wife, Shamima Muslim. I want to tell the people of Wa that Shamima, my wife, is not coming for the primary. She will not come today or tomorrow," he said.

He went further to state that his position would remain unchanged regardless of whether the current Wa Central MP, Dr Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, opts not to seek re-election.

"Shamima is not interested in the Wa Parliamentary seat, and I will not also allow her to come and contest the primaries," Gbangu added.

3 Names Gbangu Would Support

Having closed the door on his wife's participation, Gbangu identified three individuals he considers credible candidates for the constituency's NDC primary.

He pointed to lawyer Abubakar Mutiu-Rahman and Prof Sherif Khalid, an Economic Adviser to the Vice President, both of whom have previously contested the Wa Central primary. He also raised the name of Principal State Attorney Saeed Abdul Shakur as a possible contender, though he was less certain about Shakur's intentions.

"I am not sure whether Principal State Attorney Saeed Abdul Shakur is interested in it, but Abubakar Mutiu-Rahman [Lawyer] and Economic Adviser to the Vice President Prof Sherif Khalid are interested in the seat because they contested the primaries in Wa Central before. When the time comes, we will persuade one of them to step down for the other," he said.

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Source: YEN.com.gh