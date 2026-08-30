A JoyNews analyst revealed that Ghanaian MPs now earn GH¢60,000 per month as basic salary, double what they received before 2025

The salary adjustment follows a new pay structure approved by Parliament that took effect from 2025 onwards

Analyst Caleb Ziblim linked the doubled salaries to a sharp rise in the presidency's compensation costs from GH¢100 million to GH¢248 million

Ghanaian Members of Parliament are now earning approximately GH¢60,000 a month as basic salary.

It came following a significant upward revision in the pay structure for public officials that took effect from 2025, according to JoyNews Research and Data Analyst Caleb Ziblim.

Millicent Amankwah, A Plus and Dorcas Affo Toffey trend after their basic salary become public information. Photo credit: @ghmedia.

Source: Instagram

MPs' Salary doubles from GH¢30,000

Ziblim made the disclosure on 30 August 2026, in a snippet shared on X in which he addressed the sharp increase in compensation costs at the presidency between 2023 and 2026, despite the government reducing the number of political appointees.

The analyst explained that MPs, ministers, and other public officials earned around GH¢30,000 per month from approximately four years ago through to 2024, before a salary adjustment was introduced.

"About GH¢30,000 four years ago up to 2024. So, after 2024, there's an adjustment in our salaries and now the new salary structure will mean that, the basic salary is about GH¢60,000 every month," Ziblim stated.

He was clear that the GH¢60,000 figure represents only the basic salary and does not account for the various allowances that MPs are entitled to receive separately.

"That's without the allowances. So, that's about double," he added.

The Instagram photos of Dorcas Affo Toffey are below:

MPs salary increase linked to rising presidency compensation costs

Ziblim pointed to the new pay structure as the most plausible explanation for why the presidency's total compensation expenditure jumped sharply from GH¢100 million to GH¢248 million, even as the size of government was reduced.

"So, we know that for the past four years, the MPs, ministers and all of that were making about GH¢30,000 a month but then from 2025 going, they are now making GH¢60,000 a month so that's about the problem," he said.

He further argued that the president's use of the newly approved salary framework accounts for the dramatic increase in the compensation bill.

"So, we are assuming that the jump from 100 million to now 248 million is because the president is now using the new and approved salary structure by Parliament, so this could explain why the jump from 100 million to 248 million," Ziblim explained.

The figures have drawn attention to the cost of running government at a time when Ghana is under fiscal pressure and public debate around the wages of elected officials and appointees remains active.

The X post is below

List of 276 current MPs in Ghana

Below is the full list of the 276 current MPs, with their constituencies and party affiliations. The list is arranged alphabetically by MP name.

A–B

Abdul Rauf Tongym Tubazu — Ayawaso Central — NDC Abdul Aziz Fatahiya — Savelugu — NPP Abdul Kabiru Tiah Mahama — Walewale — NPP Abdul-Fatawu Alhassan — Yendi — NDC Abdul-Khaliq Mohammed Sherif — Nanton — NDC Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo — Wa Central — NDC Abdul-Salam Adams — New Edubiase — NDC Abed-Nego Lamangin Bandim — Bunkpurugu — NDC Abena Osei-Asare — Atiwa East — NPP Abla Dzifa Gomashie — Ketu South — NDC Adama Sulemana — Tain — NDC Adelaide Ntim — Nsuta/Kwaman Beposo — NPP Agnes Naa Momo Lartey — Krowor — NDC Ahmed Ibrahim — Banda — NDC Akwasi Konadu — Manhyia North — NPP Akwasi Gyamfi Onyina-Acheampong — Kwabre East — NPP Albert Tetteh Nyakotey — Yilo Krobo — NDC Alexander Roosevelt Hottordze — Central Tongu — NDC Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin — Effutu — NPP Alexander Akwasi Acquah — Akim Oda — NPP Alexander Agyare — Kade — NPP Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije — Ablekuma South — NDC Alfred Nii Kotey Ashie — Odododiodioo — NDC Alhassan Kobina Ghansah — Asikuma/Odoben/Brakwa — NDC Alhassan Tampuli Sulemana — Gushegu — NPP Alhassan Umar — Zabzugu — NDC Alhassan Mumuni — Salaga North — NDC Ampaabeng Kyeremeh Simon — Berekum East — NDC Andrew Dari Chiwitey — Sawla/Tuna/Kalba — NDC Andrew Asiamah Amoako — Fomena — NPP Anthony Mwinkaara Sumah — Nadowli/Kaleo — NDC Anthony Mmieh — Odotobri — NPP Asare Kwame Obeng — Gomoa Central — Independent Ayariga Mahama — Bawku Central — NDC Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed — Ayawaso East — NDC Bawah Muhammad Braimah — Ejura Sekyeredumase — NDC Bede Anwataazumo Ziedeng — Lawra — NDC Benjamin Narteh Ayiku — Ledzokuku — NDC Bentil Godfred Henry — Mpohor — NDC Bernard Ahiafor — Akatsi South — NDC Bernard Bediako Baidoo — Akwatia — NDC Bismark Tetteh Nyarko — Upper Manya Krobo — NDC Blay Nyameke Armah — Sekondi — NDC Bright Asamoah Brefo — Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai — NDC Bryan Acheampong — Abetifi — NPP

C–E

Cassiel Ato Baah Forson — Ajumako Enyan Esiam — NDC Charles Akwasi Agbeve — Agotime-Ziope — NDC Charles Asuako Owiredu — Abirem — NPP Charles Bawaduah — Bongo — NDC Charles Asuedu — Tano South — NDC Charles Forson — Tema Central — NPP Clement Abas Apaak — Builsa South — NDC Cletus Seidu Dapilah — Jirapa — NDC Collins Dauda — Asutifi South — NDC Collins Adomako-Mensah — Afigya Kwabre North — NPP Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe — Ada — NDC Damata Ama Appianimaa Salam — Afigya Kwabre South — NPP Dan Abdul-Latif — Ablekuma Central — NDC Daniel Nana Addo-Kenneth — Okere — NPP Daniel Dung Mahama — Talensi — NDC Daniel Keshi Bessey — Sege — NDC David Theophilus Dominic Vondee — Twifo Atti Morkwa — NDC Davis Ansah Opoku — Mpraeso — NPP Desmond De-Graft Paitoo — Gomoa East — NDC Dickson Kyere-Duah — Berekum West — NDC Dominic Napare — Sene East — NDC Dominic Akuritinga Ayine — Bolgatanga East — NDC Dominic Bingab Aduna Nitiwul — Bimbilla — NPP Dorcas Toffey — Jomoro — NDC Duke William Allen Kwame Amoako-Atta Ofori-Atta — Fanteakwa South — NPP Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi — Lower Manya Krobo — NDC Ebenezer Alumire Ndebilla — Zebilla — NDC Ebenezer Prince Arhin — Mfantseman — NDC Ebenezer Kwaku Addo — Asutifi North — NDC Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare — Techiman North — NDC Elvis Osei Mensah Dapaah — Ahafo Ano South West — NPP Emelia Arthur — Shama — NDC Emelia Ankomah — Upper Denkyira East — NDC Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah — Ellembele — NDC Emmanuel Drah — Upperwest Akim — NDC Emmanuel Kofi Ntekuni — Pru West — NDC Emmanuel Kwaku Boam — Pru East — NDC Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum — Nkoranza South — NDC Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah — Ho West — NDC Emmanuel Tobbin — Anyaa-Sowutuom — NPP Eric Afful — Amenfi West — NDC Eric Opoku — Asunafo South — NDC Eric Edem Agbana — Ketu North — NDC Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh — Ahafo Ano North — NPP Ernest Henry Norgbey — Ashaiman — NDC Ernest Yaw Anim — Kumawu — NPP Ernest Adomako — Okaikwei South — NDC Ernestina Ofori Dangbey — Agona West — NDC Ewurabena Aubynn — Ablekuma North — NDC

F–K

Faustina Elikplim Akurugu — Dome-Kwabenya — NDC Felicia Adjei — Kintampo South — NDC Felix Kwakye Ofosu — Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese — NDC Felix Akwetey Okle — Bortianor-Ngleshe Amanfro — NDC Francis Asenso-Boakye — Bantama — NPP Francis Kwabena Berepong Owusu-Akyaw — Juaben — NPP Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu — Madina — NDC Frank Annoh-Dompreh — Nsawam/Adoagyiri — NPP Frank Yeboah — Atwima Nwabiagya North — NPP Frank Asiedu Bekoe — Suhum — NPP Frank Afriyie — Afadjato South — NDC Fred Kyei Asamoah — Offinso North — NPP Fred Kwesi Agbenyo — Guan — NDC Frederick Yaw Ahenkwah — Jaman North — NDC Frederick Addy — Suaman — NPP Geoffrey Kini — Nkwanta South — NDC George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan — Cape Coast South — NDC George Kwame Aboagye — Asene/Manso/Akroso — NPP Gideon Boako — Tano North — NPP Gizella Akushika Tetteh-Agbotui — Awutu Senya West — NDC Gloria Owusu — Trobu — NPP Godfred Seidu Jasaw — Wa East — NDC Godwin Animli Dorgbadzi-Dorani — Adansi Asokwa — NDC Grace Ayensu-Danquah — Essikadu-Ketan — NDC Habib Iddrisu — Tolon — NPP Hamza Adam — Kumbungu — NDC Haruna Iddrisu — Tamale South — NDC Haruna Mohammed — Asunafo North — NDC Helen Adjoa Ntoso — Krachi West — NDC Ida Adjoa Asiedu — Ayensuano — NPP Isaac Adjei Mensah — Wassa East — NDC Isaac Ashai Odamtten — Tema East — NDC Isaac Adongo — Bolgatanga Central — NDC Isaac Yaw Opoku — Offinso South — NPP Isaac Awuku Yibor — Domeabra Obom — NDC Isaac Boamah-Nyarko — Effia — NPP Issah Salifu Taylor — Tarkwa/Nsuaem — NDC Issah Atta — Sagnarigu — NDC Issifu Mahmoud — Binduri — NDC James Gyakye Quayson — Assin North — NDC James Agalga — Builsa North — NDC James Enu — Tema West — NDC Jean-Marie Formadi — Biakoye — NDC Jerry Ahmed Shaib — Weija-Gbawe — NPP Joana Gyan Cudjoe — Amenfi Central — NDC John Kwabena Bless Oti — Nkwanta North — NDC John Abdulai Jinapor — Yapei Kusawgu — NDC John Ntim Fordjour — Assin South — NPP John Darko — Suame — NPP John Setor Dumelo — Ayawaso West Wuogon — NDC John Kwame Adu Jack — Dormaa Central — NDC Joseph Akuerteh Tettey — Kpone-Katamanso — NDC Joseph Appiah Boateng — Afram Plains South — NDC Joseph Kwasi Mensah — Nkoranza North — NDC Joseph Nikpe Bukari — Saboba — NDC Joseph Azumah — Akrofuom — NDC Joseph Frempong — Nkawkaw — NPP Joseph Kwame Kumah — Kintampo North — NDC Joycelyn Quashie — North Dayi — NDC Kennedy Nyarko Osei — Akim Swedru — NPP Kingsley Nyarko — Kwadaso — NPP Kingsley Agyemang — Abuakwa South — NPP Kofi Iddie Adams — Buem — NDC Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo — Achiase — NPP Kofi Amankwa-Manu — Atwima Kwanwoma — NPP Kofi Benteh Afful — Sefwi-Wiawso — NDC Kofi Obiri Yeboah — Subin — NPP Kofi Arko Nokoe — Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira — NDC Kojo Oppong Nkrumah — Ofoase Ayirebi — NPP Korkor Laurette Asante — Atiwa West — NPP

K–M

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh — Juaboso — NDC Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah — Takoradi — NPP Kwabena Boateng — Ejisu — NPP Kwadwo Damoah — Jaman South — NPP Kwaku Agyeman Kwarteng — Obuasi West — NPP Kwaku Asante-Boateng — Asante Akim South — NPP Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong — Mampong — NPP Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey — Keta — NDC Kwame Governs Agbodza — Adaklu — NDC Kwame Twumasi Ampofo — Sene West — NDC Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi — Asante Akim Central — NPP Kwame Appiah Kodua — Fanteakwa North — NPP Kwamena Minta Nyarku — Cape Coast North — NDC Kweku Addo — Ablekuma West — NDC Laadi Ayii Ayamba — Pusiga — NDC Lawrence Agyinsam — Hemang Lower Denkyira — NPP Lawrencia Dziwornu — Akuapem South — NDC Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo — Shai-Osudoku — NDC Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba — Tempane — NDC Mark Kurt Nawaane — Nabdam — NDC Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah — Techiman South — NPP Matthew Nyindam — Kpandai — NPP Mavis Nkansah-Boadu — Afigya Sekyere East — NPP Mavis Kuukua Bissue — Ahanta West — NDC Maxwell Kwame Lukutor — South Tongu — NDC Michael Baafi Okyere — New Juaben South — NPP Michael Kwasi Aidoo — Oforikrom — NPP Millicent Yeboah Amankwah — Sunyani West — NDC Misbahu Mahama Adams — Mion — NDC Mohammed Adamu Ramadan — Adentan — NDC Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka — Asawase — NDC Mohammed Adams Sukparu — Sissala West — NDC Mohammed Issah Bataglia — Sissala East — NDC Mohammed Amin Adam — Karaga — NPP Mustapha Ussif — Yagaba-Kubori — NPP

The Facebook post is below:

Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh — Bosome Freho — NPP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah — Manhyia South — NPP Nana Ayew Afriyie — Effiduase-Asokore — NPP Nana Osei-Adjei — New Juaben North — NPP Nana Ampaw Kwame Addo-Frempong — Abuakwa North — NPP Nasira Afrah Gyekye — Sekyere Afram Plains — NDC Nelson Kofi Djabab — Krachi East — NDC Nicholas Amankwah — Amenfi East — NDC Nikyema Billa Alamzy — Chiana-Paga — NDC Ntebe Ayo William — Tatale-Sanguli — NDC Nurein Shaibu Migyimah — Assin Central — NDC Nurideen Muhammed Mumuni — Nalerigu/Gambaga — NPP Ohene Kwame Frimpong — Asante Akim North — Independent Oscar Ofori Larbi — Aowin — NDC Othniel Ekow Kwainoe — Ekumfi — NDC Owen Kwame Frimpong — Lower West Akim — NDC Patricia Appiagyei — Asokwa — NPP Patrick Boakye-Yiadom — Obuasi East — NPP Patrick Yaw Boamah — Okaikwei Central — NPP Peter Kwasi Nortsu-Kotoe — Akatsi North — NDC Peter Lanchene Toobu — Wa West — NDC Philip Fiifi Buckman — Kwesimintsim — NDC Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor — Awutu Senya East — NDC Pious Kwame Nkuah — Sefwi Akontombra — NDC Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr — Agona East — NDC Rachel Amma Owusuah — Dormaa East — NDC Ralph Poku-Adusei — Bekwai — NPP Richard Gyan-Mensah — Gomoa West — NDC Richard Kwami Sefe — Anlo — NDC Richard Acheampong — Bia East — NDC Richard Kuuire — Nandom — NDC Richmond Edem Kofi Kpotosu — Ho Central — NDC Rita Naa Odoley Sowah — Dadekotopon — NDC Robert Wisdom Cudjoe — Prestea Huni-Valley — NDC Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor — South Dayi — NDC Rudolf Amoako-Gyampah — Upper Denkyira West — NPP

The Facebook post is below:

Samuel Abu Jinapor — Damongo — NPP Sampson Ahi — Bodi — NDC Samuel Atta-Mills — Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem — NDC Samuel Nartey George — Ningo-Prampram — NDC Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa — North Tongu — NDC Samuel Awuku — Akuapim North — NPP Sanja Nanja — Atebubu/Amantin — NDC Sebastian Ngmenenso Sandaare — Daffiama/Bussie/Issa — NDC Sebastian Fred Deh — Kpando — NDC Sedem Kweku Afenyo — Amasaman — NDC Seid Mubarak — Sunyani East — NDC Seidu Haruna — Wenchi — NDC Seidu Alhassan Alajor — Chereponi — NDC Seidu Mahama Alidu — Tamale Central — NDC Seth Osei-Akoto — Atwima Mponua — NPP Shaibu Mahama — Daboya/Mankarigu — NDC Shirley Kyei — Atwima Nwabiagya South — NPP Simon Akibange Aworigo — Navorongo Central — NDC Solomon Kuyon — Krachi-Nchumuru — NDC Stanley Yaw Nandaya — Wulensi — Independent Stephen Amoah — Nhyiaeso — NPP Suhuyini Sayibu Alhassan — Tamale North — NDC Sulemana Alhassan — Yunyoo — NDC Tanko Mustapha Amadu — Bia West — NDC Theresa Lardi Awuni — Okaikwei North — NDC Thomas Nyarko Ampem — Asuogyaman — NDC Thomas Winsum Anabah — Garu — NDC Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpo — Hohoe — NDC Titus Kofi Beyuo — Lambussie — NDC Tweneboa Kodua Fokuo — Manso Nkwanta — NPP Vincent Ekow Assafuah — Old Tafo — NPP Vincent Oppong Asamoah — Dormaa West — NDC Worlase Kpeli — Kwahu Afram Plains — Independent Yakubu Mohammed — Ahafo Ano South East — NDC Yao Gomado — Akan — NDC Yaw Frimpong Addo — Manso Adubia — NPP Yaw Osei Adutwum — Bosomtwe — NPP Yusif Sulemana — Bole Bamboi — NDC Yussif Jajah Issaka — Ayawaso North — NDC Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings — Korle Klottey — NDC Zuwera Mohammed Ibrahimah — Salaga South — NDC

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Source: YEN.com.gh