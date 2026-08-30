Ghanaian MPs Earn Over GH¢60,000 Monthly Salary Excluding Allowances After 2025 Pay Adjustment
- A JoyNews analyst revealed that Ghanaian MPs now earn GH¢60,000 per month as basic salary, double what they received before 2025
- The salary adjustment follows a new pay structure approved by Parliament that took effect from 2025 onwards
- Analyst Caleb Ziblim linked the doubled salaries to a sharp rise in the presidency's compensation costs from GH¢100 million to GH¢248 million
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Ghanaian Members of Parliament are now earning approximately GH¢60,000 a month as basic salary.
It came following a significant upward revision in the pay structure for public officials that took effect from 2025, according to JoyNews Research and Data Analyst Caleb Ziblim.
MPs' Salary doubles from GH¢30,000
Ziblim made the disclosure on 30 August 2026, in a snippet shared on X in which he addressed the sharp increase in compensation costs at the presidency between 2023 and 2026, despite the government reducing the number of political appointees.
The analyst explained that MPs, ministers, and other public officials earned around GH¢30,000 per month from approximately four years ago through to 2024, before a salary adjustment was introduced.
"About GH¢30,000 four years ago up to 2024. So, after 2024, there's an adjustment in our salaries and now the new salary structure will mean that, the basic salary is about GH¢60,000 every month," Ziblim stated.
He was clear that the GH¢60,000 figure represents only the basic salary and does not account for the various allowances that MPs are entitled to receive separately.
"That's without the allowances. So, that's about double," he added.
The Instagram photos of Dorcas Affo Toffey are below:
MPs salary increase linked to rising presidency compensation costs
Ziblim pointed to the new pay structure as the most plausible explanation for why the presidency's total compensation expenditure jumped sharply from GH¢100 million to GH¢248 million, even as the size of government was reduced.
"So, we know that for the past four years, the MPs, ministers and all of that were making about GH¢30,000 a month but then from 2025 going, they are now making GH¢60,000 a month so that's about the problem," he said.
He further argued that the president's use of the newly approved salary framework accounts for the dramatic increase in the compensation bill.
"So, we are assuming that the jump from 100 million to now 248 million is because the president is now using the new and approved salary structure by Parliament, so this could explain why the jump from 100 million to 248 million," Ziblim explained.
The figures have drawn attention to the cost of running government at a time when Ghana is under fiscal pressure and public debate around the wages of elected officials and appointees remains active.
The X post is below
List of 276 current MPs in Ghana
Below is the full list of the 276 current MPs, with their constituencies and party affiliations. The list is arranged alphabetically by MP name.
A–B
- Abdul Rauf Tongym Tubazu — Ayawaso Central — NDC
- Abdul Aziz Fatahiya — Savelugu — NPP
- Abdul Kabiru Tiah Mahama — Walewale — NPP
- Abdul-Fatawu Alhassan — Yendi — NDC
- Abdul-Khaliq Mohammed Sherif — Nanton — NDC
- Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo — Wa Central — NDC
- Abdul-Salam Adams — New Edubiase — NDC
- Abed-Nego Lamangin Bandim — Bunkpurugu — NDC
- Abena Osei-Asare — Atiwa East — NPP
- Abla Dzifa Gomashie — Ketu South — NDC
- Adama Sulemana — Tain — NDC
- Adelaide Ntim — Nsuta/Kwaman Beposo — NPP
- Agnes Naa Momo Lartey — Krowor — NDC
- Ahmed Ibrahim — Banda — NDC
- Akwasi Konadu — Manhyia North — NPP
- Akwasi Gyamfi Onyina-Acheampong — Kwabre East — NPP
- Albert Tetteh Nyakotey — Yilo Krobo — NDC
- Alexander Roosevelt Hottordze — Central Tongu — NDC
- Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin — Effutu — NPP
- Alexander Akwasi Acquah — Akim Oda — NPP
- Alexander Agyare — Kade — NPP
- Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije — Ablekuma South — NDC
- Alfred Nii Kotey Ashie — Odododiodioo — NDC
- Alhassan Kobina Ghansah — Asikuma/Odoben/Brakwa — NDC
- Alhassan Tampuli Sulemana — Gushegu — NPP
- Alhassan Umar — Zabzugu — NDC
- Alhassan Mumuni — Salaga North — NDC
- Ampaabeng Kyeremeh Simon — Berekum East — NDC
- Andrew Dari Chiwitey — Sawla/Tuna/Kalba — NDC
- Andrew Asiamah Amoako — Fomena — NPP
- Anthony Mwinkaara Sumah — Nadowli/Kaleo — NDC
- Anthony Mmieh — Odotobri — NPP
- Asare Kwame Obeng — Gomoa Central — Independent
- Ayariga Mahama — Bawku Central — NDC
- Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed — Ayawaso East — NDC
- Bawah Muhammad Braimah — Ejura Sekyeredumase — NDC
- Bede Anwataazumo Ziedeng — Lawra — NDC
- Benjamin Narteh Ayiku — Ledzokuku — NDC
- Bentil Godfred Henry — Mpohor — NDC
- Bernard Ahiafor — Akatsi South — NDC
- Bernard Bediako Baidoo — Akwatia — NDC
- Bismark Tetteh Nyarko — Upper Manya Krobo — NDC
- Blay Nyameke Armah — Sekondi — NDC
- Bright Asamoah Brefo — Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai — NDC
- Bryan Acheampong — Abetifi — NPP
Govt employees risk losing salaries as authorities issue fresh directives, deadlines, as measures emerge
C–E
- Cassiel Ato Baah Forson — Ajumako Enyan Esiam — NDC
- Charles Akwasi Agbeve — Agotime-Ziope — NDC
- Charles Asuako Owiredu — Abirem — NPP
- Charles Bawaduah — Bongo — NDC
- Charles Asuedu — Tano South — NDC
- Charles Forson — Tema Central — NPP
- Clement Abas Apaak — Builsa South — NDC
- Cletus Seidu Dapilah — Jirapa — NDC
- Collins Dauda — Asutifi South — NDC
- Collins Adomako-Mensah — Afigya Kwabre North — NPP
- Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe — Ada — NDC
- Damata Ama Appianimaa Salam — Afigya Kwabre South — NPP
- Dan Abdul-Latif — Ablekuma Central — NDC
- Daniel Nana Addo-Kenneth — Okere — NPP
- Daniel Dung Mahama — Talensi — NDC
- Daniel Keshi Bessey — Sege — NDC
- David Theophilus Dominic Vondee — Twifo Atti Morkwa — NDC
- Davis Ansah Opoku — Mpraeso — NPP
- Desmond De-Graft Paitoo — Gomoa East — NDC
- Dickson Kyere-Duah — Berekum West — NDC
- Dominic Napare — Sene East — NDC
- Dominic Akuritinga Ayine — Bolgatanga East — NDC
- Dominic Bingab Aduna Nitiwul — Bimbilla — NPP
- Dorcas Toffey — Jomoro — NDC
- Duke William Allen Kwame Amoako-Atta Ofori-Atta — Fanteakwa South — NPP
- Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi — Lower Manya Krobo — NDC
- Ebenezer Alumire Ndebilla — Zebilla — NDC
- Ebenezer Prince Arhin — Mfantseman — NDC
- Ebenezer Kwaku Addo — Asutifi North — NDC
- Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare — Techiman North — NDC
- Elvis Osei Mensah Dapaah — Ahafo Ano South West — NPP
- Emelia Arthur — Shama — NDC
- Emelia Ankomah — Upper Denkyira East — NDC
- Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah — Ellembele — NDC
- Emmanuel Drah — Upperwest Akim — NDC
- Emmanuel Kofi Ntekuni — Pru West — NDC
- Emmanuel Kwaku Boam — Pru East — NDC
- Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum — Nkoranza South — NDC
- Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah — Ho West — NDC
- Emmanuel Tobbin — Anyaa-Sowutuom — NPP
- Eric Afful — Amenfi West — NDC
- Eric Opoku — Asunafo South — NDC
- Eric Edem Agbana — Ketu North — NDC
- Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh — Ahafo Ano North — NPP
- Ernest Henry Norgbey — Ashaiman — NDC
- Ernest Yaw Anim — Kumawu — NPP
- Ernest Adomako — Okaikwei South — NDC
- Ernestina Ofori Dangbey — Agona West — NDC
- Ewurabena Aubynn — Ablekuma North — NDC
F–K
- Faustina Elikplim Akurugu — Dome-Kwabenya — NDC
- Felicia Adjei — Kintampo South — NDC
- Felix Kwakye Ofosu — Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese — NDC
- Felix Akwetey Okle — Bortianor-Ngleshe Amanfro — NDC
- Francis Asenso-Boakye — Bantama — NPP
- Francis Kwabena Berepong Owusu-Akyaw — Juaben — NPP
- Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu — Madina — NDC
- Frank Annoh-Dompreh — Nsawam/Adoagyiri — NPP
- Frank Yeboah — Atwima Nwabiagya North — NPP
- Frank Asiedu Bekoe — Suhum — NPP
- Frank Afriyie — Afadjato South — NDC
- Fred Kyei Asamoah — Offinso North — NPP
- Fred Kwesi Agbenyo — Guan — NDC
- Frederick Yaw Ahenkwah — Jaman North — NDC
- Frederick Addy — Suaman — NPP
- Geoffrey Kini — Nkwanta South — NDC
- George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan — Cape Coast South — NDC
- George Kwame Aboagye — Asene/Manso/Akroso — NPP
- Gideon Boako — Tano North — NPP
- Gizella Akushika Tetteh-Agbotui — Awutu Senya West — NDC
- Gloria Owusu — Trobu — NPP
- Godfred Seidu Jasaw — Wa East — NDC
- Godwin Animli Dorgbadzi-Dorani — Adansi Asokwa — NDC
- Grace Ayensu-Danquah — Essikadu-Ketan — NDC
- Habib Iddrisu — Tolon — NPP
- Hamza Adam — Kumbungu — NDC
- Haruna Iddrisu — Tamale South — NDC
- Haruna Mohammed — Asunafo North — NDC
- Helen Adjoa Ntoso — Krachi West — NDC
- Ida Adjoa Asiedu — Ayensuano — NPP
- Isaac Adjei Mensah — Wassa East — NDC
- Isaac Ashai Odamtten — Tema East — NDC
- Isaac Adongo — Bolgatanga Central — NDC
- Isaac Yaw Opoku — Offinso South — NPP
- Isaac Awuku Yibor — Domeabra Obom — NDC
- Isaac Boamah-Nyarko — Effia — NPP
- Issah Salifu Taylor — Tarkwa/Nsuaem — NDC
- Issah Atta — Sagnarigu — NDC
- Issifu Mahmoud — Binduri — NDC
- James Gyakye Quayson — Assin North — NDC
- James Agalga — Builsa North — NDC
- James Enu — Tema West — NDC
- Jean-Marie Formadi — Biakoye — NDC
- Jerry Ahmed Shaib — Weija-Gbawe — NPP
- Joana Gyan Cudjoe — Amenfi Central — NDC
- John Kwabena Bless Oti — Nkwanta North — NDC
- John Abdulai Jinapor — Yapei Kusawgu — NDC
- John Ntim Fordjour — Assin South — NPP
- John Darko — Suame — NPP
- John Setor Dumelo — Ayawaso West Wuogon — NDC
- John Kwame Adu Jack — Dormaa Central — NDC
- Joseph Akuerteh Tettey — Kpone-Katamanso — NDC
- Joseph Appiah Boateng — Afram Plains South — NDC
- Joseph Kwasi Mensah — Nkoranza North — NDC
- Joseph Nikpe Bukari — Saboba — NDC
- Joseph Azumah — Akrofuom — NDC
- Joseph Frempong — Nkawkaw — NPP
- Joseph Kwame Kumah — Kintampo North — NDC
- Joycelyn Quashie — North Dayi — NDC
- Kennedy Nyarko Osei — Akim Swedru — NPP
- Kingsley Nyarko — Kwadaso — NPP
- Kingsley Agyemang — Abuakwa South — NPP
- Kofi Iddie Adams — Buem — NDC
- Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo — Achiase — NPP
- Kofi Amankwa-Manu — Atwima Kwanwoma — NPP
- Kofi Benteh Afful — Sefwi-Wiawso — NDC
- Kofi Obiri Yeboah — Subin — NPP
- Kofi Arko Nokoe — Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira — NDC
- Kojo Oppong Nkrumah — Ofoase Ayirebi — NPP
- Korkor Laurette Asante — Atiwa West — NPP
K–M
- Kwabena Mintah Akandoh — Juaboso — NDC
- Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah — Takoradi — NPP
- Kwabena Boateng — Ejisu — NPP
- Kwadwo Damoah — Jaman South — NPP
- Kwaku Agyeman Kwarteng — Obuasi West — NPP
- Kwaku Asante-Boateng — Asante Akim South — NPP
- Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong — Mampong — NPP
- Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey — Keta — NDC
- Kwame Governs Agbodza — Adaklu — NDC
- Kwame Twumasi Ampofo — Sene West — NDC
- Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi — Asante Akim Central — NPP
- Kwame Appiah Kodua — Fanteakwa North — NPP
- Kwamena Minta Nyarku — Cape Coast North — NDC
- Kweku Addo — Ablekuma West — NDC
- Laadi Ayii Ayamba — Pusiga — NDC
- Lawrence Agyinsam — Hemang Lower Denkyira — NPP
- Lawrencia Dziwornu — Akuapem South — NDC
- Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo — Shai-Osudoku — NDC
- Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba — Tempane — NDC
- Mark Kurt Nawaane — Nabdam — NDC
- Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah — Techiman South — NPP
- Matthew Nyindam — Kpandai — NPP
- Mavis Nkansah-Boadu — Afigya Sekyere East — NPP
- Mavis Kuukua Bissue — Ahanta West — NDC
- Maxwell Kwame Lukutor — South Tongu — NDC
- Michael Baafi Okyere — New Juaben South — NPP
- Michael Kwasi Aidoo — Oforikrom — NPP
- Millicent Yeboah Amankwah — Sunyani West — NDC
- Misbahu Mahama Adams — Mion — NDC
- Mohammed Adamu Ramadan — Adentan — NDC
- Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka — Asawase — NDC
- Mohammed Adams Sukparu — Sissala West — NDC
- Mohammed Issah Bataglia — Sissala East — NDC
- Mohammed Amin Adam — Karaga — NPP
- Mustapha Ussif — Yagaba-Kubori — NPP
The Facebook post is below:
- Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh — Bosome Freho — NPP
- Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah — Manhyia South — NPP
- Nana Ayew Afriyie — Effiduase-Asokore — NPP
- Nana Osei-Adjei — New Juaben North — NPP
- Nana Ampaw Kwame Addo-Frempong — Abuakwa North — NPP
- Nasira Afrah Gyekye — Sekyere Afram Plains — NDC
- Nelson Kofi Djabab — Krachi East — NDC
- Nicholas Amankwah — Amenfi East — NDC
- Nikyema Billa Alamzy — Chiana-Paga — NDC
- Ntebe Ayo William — Tatale-Sanguli — NDC
- Nurein Shaibu Migyimah — Assin Central — NDC
- Nurideen Muhammed Mumuni — Nalerigu/Gambaga — NPP
- Ohene Kwame Frimpong — Asante Akim North — Independent
- Oscar Ofori Larbi — Aowin — NDC
- Othniel Ekow Kwainoe — Ekumfi — NDC
- Owen Kwame Frimpong — Lower West Akim — NDC
- Patricia Appiagyei — Asokwa — NPP
- Patrick Boakye-Yiadom — Obuasi East — NPP
- Patrick Yaw Boamah — Okaikwei Central — NPP
- Peter Kwasi Nortsu-Kotoe — Akatsi North — NDC
- Peter Lanchene Toobu — Wa West — NDC
- Philip Fiifi Buckman — Kwesimintsim — NDC
- Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor — Awutu Senya East — NDC
- Pious Kwame Nkuah — Sefwi Akontombra — NDC
- Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr — Agona East — NDC
- Rachel Amma Owusuah — Dormaa East — NDC
- Ralph Poku-Adusei — Bekwai — NPP
- Richard Gyan-Mensah — Gomoa West — NDC
- Richard Kwami Sefe — Anlo — NDC
- Richard Acheampong — Bia East — NDC
- Richard Kuuire — Nandom — NDC
- Richmond Edem Kofi Kpotosu — Ho Central — NDC
- Rita Naa Odoley Sowah — Dadekotopon — NDC
- Robert Wisdom Cudjoe — Prestea Huni-Valley — NDC
- Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor — South Dayi — NDC
- Rudolf Amoako-Gyampah — Upper Denkyira West — NPP
The Facebook post is below:
- Samuel Abu Jinapor — Damongo — NPP
- Sampson Ahi — Bodi — NDC
- Samuel Atta-Mills — Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem — NDC
- Samuel Nartey George — Ningo-Prampram — NDC
- Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa — North Tongu — NDC
- Samuel Awuku — Akuapim North — NPP
- Sanja Nanja — Atebubu/Amantin — NDC
- Sebastian Ngmenenso Sandaare — Daffiama/Bussie/Issa — NDC
- Sebastian Fred Deh — Kpando — NDC
- Sedem Kweku Afenyo — Amasaman — NDC
- Seid Mubarak — Sunyani East — NDC
- Seidu Haruna — Wenchi — NDC
- Seidu Alhassan Alajor — Chereponi — NDC
- Seidu Mahama Alidu — Tamale Central — NDC
- Seth Osei-Akoto — Atwima Mponua — NPP
- Shaibu Mahama — Daboya/Mankarigu — NDC
- Shirley Kyei — Atwima Nwabiagya South — NPP
- Simon Akibange Aworigo — Navorongo Central — NDC
- Solomon Kuyon — Krachi-Nchumuru — NDC
- Stanley Yaw Nandaya — Wulensi — Independent
- Stephen Amoah — Nhyiaeso — NPP
- Suhuyini Sayibu Alhassan — Tamale North — NDC
- Sulemana Alhassan — Yunyoo — NDC
- Tanko Mustapha Amadu — Bia West — NDC
- Theresa Lardi Awuni — Okaikwei North — NDC
- Thomas Nyarko Ampem — Asuogyaman — NDC
- Thomas Winsum Anabah — Garu — NDC
- Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpo — Hohoe — NDC
- Titus Kofi Beyuo — Lambussie — NDC
- Tweneboa Kodua Fokuo — Manso Nkwanta — NPP
- Vincent Ekow Assafuah — Old Tafo — NPP
- Vincent Oppong Asamoah — Dormaa West — NDC
- Worlase Kpeli — Kwahu Afram Plains — Independent
- Yakubu Mohammed — Ahafo Ano South East — NDC
- Yao Gomado — Akan — NDC
- Yaw Frimpong Addo — Manso Adubia — NPP
- Yaw Osei Adutwum — Bosomtwe — NPP
- Yusif Sulemana — Bole Bamboi — NDC
- Yussif Jajah Issaka — Ayawaso North — NDC
- Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings — Korle Klottey — NDC
- Zuwera Mohammed Ibrahimah — Salaga South — NDC
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Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She has nearly a decade of experience in journalism. She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for almost six years. She joined YEN.com.gh in 2022 as its pioneer fashion editor. She has also worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She has completed Google News Initiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting, Fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh