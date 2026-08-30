Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Ghanaian MPs Earn Over GH¢60,000 Monthly Salary Excluding Allowances After 2025 Pay Adjustment
Politics

Ghanaian MPs Earn Over GH¢60,000 Monthly Salary Excluding Allowances After 2025 Pay Adjustment

by  Portia Arthur
12 min read
  • A JoyNews analyst revealed that Ghanaian MPs now earn GH¢60,000 per month as basic salary, double what they received before 2025
  • The salary adjustment follows a new pay structure approved by Parliament that took effect from 2025 onwards
  • Analyst Caleb Ziblim linked the doubled salaries to a sharp rise in the presidency's compensation costs from GH¢100 million to GH¢248 million

PAY ATTENTION: Mark YEN.com.gh as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!

Ghanaian Members of Parliament are now earning approximately GH¢60,000 a month as basic salary.

It came following a significant upward revision in the pay structure for public officials that took effect from 2025, according to JoyNews Research and Data Analyst Caleb Ziblim.

Millicent Amankwah, A Plus and Dorcas Affo Toffey, Ghanaian MPs, Ghanaian Politicians, Ghanaian MPs
Millicent Amankwah, A Plus and Dorcas Affo Toffey trend after their basic salary become public information. Photo credit: @ghmedia.
Source: Instagram

MPs' Salary doubles from GH¢30,000

Ziblim made the disclosure on 30 August 2026, in a snippet shared on X in which he addressed the sharp increase in compensation costs at the presidency between 2023 and 2026, despite the government reducing the number of political appointees.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

The analyst explained that MPs, ministers, and other public officials earned around GH¢30,000 per month from approximately four years ago through to 2024, before a salary adjustment was introduced.

Read also

Belgian tactician nears deal to replace Carlos Queiroz as Black Stars coach

"About GH¢30,000 four years ago up to 2024. So, after 2024, there's an adjustment in our salaries and now the new salary structure will mean that, the basic salary is about GH¢60,000 every month," Ziblim stated.

He was clear that the GH¢60,000 figure represents only the basic salary and does not account for the various allowances that MPs are entitled to receive separately.

"That's without the allowances. So, that's about double," he added.

The Instagram photos of Dorcas Affo Toffey are below:

MPs salary increase linked to rising presidency compensation costs

Ziblim pointed to the new pay structure as the most plausible explanation for why the presidency's total compensation expenditure jumped sharply from GH¢100 million to GH¢248 million, even as the size of government was reduced.

"So, we know that for the past four years, the MPs, ministers and all of that were making about GH¢30,000 a month but then from 2025 going, they are now making GH¢60,000 a month so that's about the problem," he said.

He further argued that the president's use of the newly approved salary framework accounts for the dramatic increase in the compensation bill.

Read also

"Sensational": APC National Chairman bags major appointment from President Tinubu

"So, we are assuming that the jump from 100 million to now 248 million is because the president is now using the new and approved salary structure by Parliament, so this could explain why the jump from 100 million to 248 million," Ziblim explained.

The figures have drawn attention to the cost of running government at a time when Ghana is under fiscal pressure and public debate around the wages of elected officials and appointees remains active.

The X post is below

List of 276 current MPs in Ghana

Below is the full list of the 276 current MPs, with their constituencies and party affiliations. The list is arranged alphabetically by MP name.

A–B

  1. Abdul Rauf Tongym Tubazu — Ayawaso Central — NDC
  2. Abdul Aziz Fatahiya — Savelugu — NPP
  3. Abdul Kabiru Tiah Mahama — Walewale — NPP
  4. Abdul-Fatawu Alhassan — Yendi — NDC
  5. Abdul-Khaliq Mohammed Sherif — Nanton — NDC
  6. Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo — Wa Central — NDC
  7. Abdul-Salam Adams — New Edubiase — NDC
  8. Abed-Nego Lamangin Bandim — Bunkpurugu — NDC
  9. Abena Osei-Asare — Atiwa East — NPP
  10. Abla Dzifa Gomashie — Ketu South — NDC
  11. Adama Sulemana — Tain — NDC
  12. Adelaide Ntim — Nsuta/Kwaman Beposo — NPP
  13. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey — Krowor — NDC
  14. Ahmed Ibrahim — Banda — NDC
  15. Akwasi Konadu — Manhyia North — NPP
  16. Akwasi Gyamfi Onyina-Acheampong — Kwabre East — NPP
  17. Albert Tetteh Nyakotey — Yilo Krobo — NDC
  18. Alexander Roosevelt Hottordze — Central Tongu — NDC
  19. Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin — Effutu — NPP
  20. Alexander Akwasi Acquah — Akim Oda — NPP
  21. Alexander Agyare — Kade — NPP
  22. Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije — Ablekuma South — NDC
  23. Alfred Nii Kotey Ashie — Odododiodioo — NDC
  24. Alhassan Kobina Ghansah — Asikuma/Odoben/Brakwa — NDC
  25. Alhassan Tampuli Sulemana — Gushegu — NPP
  26. Alhassan Umar — Zabzugu — NDC
  27. Alhassan Mumuni — Salaga North — NDC
  28. Ampaabeng Kyeremeh Simon — Berekum East — NDC
  29. Andrew Dari Chiwitey — Sawla/Tuna/Kalba — NDC
  30. Andrew Asiamah Amoako — Fomena — NPP
  31. Anthony Mwinkaara Sumah — Nadowli/Kaleo — NDC
  32. Anthony Mmieh — Odotobri — NPP
  33. Asare Kwame Obeng — Gomoa Central — Independent
  34. Ayariga Mahama — Bawku Central — NDC
  35. Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed — Ayawaso East — NDC
  36. Bawah Muhammad Braimah — Ejura Sekyeredumase — NDC
  37. Bede Anwataazumo Ziedeng — Lawra — NDC
  38. Benjamin Narteh Ayiku — Ledzokuku — NDC
  39. Bentil Godfred Henry — Mpohor — NDC
  40. Bernard Ahiafor — Akatsi South — NDC
  41. Bernard Bediako Baidoo — Akwatia — NDC
  42. Bismark Tetteh Nyarko — Upper Manya Krobo — NDC
  43. Blay Nyameke Armah — Sekondi — NDC
  44. Bright Asamoah Brefo — Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai — NDC
  45. Bryan Acheampong — Abetifi — NPP

Read also

Govt employees risk losing salaries as authorities issue fresh directives, deadlines, as measures emerge

C–E

  1. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson — Ajumako Enyan Esiam — NDC
  2. Charles Akwasi Agbeve — Agotime-Ziope — NDC
  3. Charles Asuako Owiredu — Abirem — NPP
  4. Charles Bawaduah — Bongo — NDC
  5. Charles Asuedu — Tano South — NDC
  6. Charles Forson — Tema Central — NPP
  7. Clement Abas Apaak — Builsa South — NDC
  8. Cletus Seidu Dapilah — Jirapa — NDC
  9. Collins Dauda — Asutifi South — NDC
  10. Collins Adomako-Mensah — Afigya Kwabre North — NPP
  11. Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe — Ada — NDC
  12. Damata Ama Appianimaa Salam — Afigya Kwabre South — NPP
  13. Dan Abdul-Latif — Ablekuma Central — NDC
  14. Daniel Nana Addo-Kenneth — Okere — NPP
  15. Daniel Dung Mahama — Talensi — NDC
  16. Daniel Keshi Bessey — Sege — NDC
  17. David Theophilus Dominic Vondee — Twifo Atti Morkwa — NDC
  18. Davis Ansah Opoku — Mpraeso — NPP
  19. Desmond De-Graft Paitoo — Gomoa East — NDC
  20. Dickson Kyere-Duah — Berekum West — NDC
  21. Dominic Napare — Sene East — NDC
  22. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine — Bolgatanga East — NDC
  23. Dominic Bingab Aduna Nitiwul — Bimbilla — NPP
  24. Dorcas Toffey — Jomoro — NDC
  25. Duke William Allen Kwame Amoako-Atta Ofori-Atta — Fanteakwa South — NPP
  26. Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi — Lower Manya Krobo — NDC
  27. Ebenezer Alumire Ndebilla — Zebilla — NDC
  28. Ebenezer Prince Arhin — Mfantseman — NDC
  29. Ebenezer Kwaku Addo — Asutifi North — NDC
  30. Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare — Techiman North — NDC
  31. Elvis Osei Mensah Dapaah — Ahafo Ano South West — NPP
  32. Emelia Arthur — Shama — NDC
  33. Emelia Ankomah — Upper Denkyira East — NDC
  34. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah — Ellembele — NDC
  35. Emmanuel Drah — Upperwest Akim — NDC
  36. Emmanuel Kofi Ntekuni — Pru West — NDC
  37. Emmanuel Kwaku Boam — Pru East — NDC
  38. Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum — Nkoranza South — NDC
  39. Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah — Ho West — NDC
  40. Emmanuel Tobbin — Anyaa-Sowutuom — NPP
  41. Eric Afful — Amenfi West — NDC
  42. Eric Opoku — Asunafo South — NDC
  43. Eric Edem Agbana — Ketu North — NDC
  44. Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh — Ahafo Ano North — NPP
  45. Ernest Henry Norgbey — Ashaiman — NDC
  46. Ernest Yaw Anim — Kumawu — NPP
  47. Ernest Adomako — Okaikwei South — NDC
  48. Ernestina Ofori Dangbey — Agona West — NDC
  49. Ewurabena Aubynn — Ablekuma North — NDC

Read also

Ghana rejects MTN Ghana's GHS20 million donation for xenophobia victims from South Africa

F–K

  1. Faustina Elikplim Akurugu — Dome-Kwabenya — NDC
  2. Felicia Adjei — Kintampo South — NDC
  3. Felix Kwakye Ofosu — Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese — NDC
  4. Felix Akwetey Okle — Bortianor-Ngleshe Amanfro — NDC
  5. Francis Asenso-Boakye — Bantama — NPP
  6. Francis Kwabena Berepong Owusu-Akyaw — Juaben — NPP
  7. Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu — Madina — NDC
  8. Frank Annoh-Dompreh — Nsawam/Adoagyiri — NPP
  9. Frank Yeboah — Atwima Nwabiagya North — NPP
  10. Frank Asiedu Bekoe — Suhum — NPP
  11. Frank Afriyie — Afadjato South — NDC
  12. Fred Kyei Asamoah — Offinso North — NPP
  13. Fred Kwesi Agbenyo — Guan — NDC
  14. Frederick Yaw Ahenkwah — Jaman North — NDC
  15. Frederick Addy — Suaman — NPP
  16. Geoffrey Kini — Nkwanta South — NDC
  17. George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan — Cape Coast South — NDC
  18. George Kwame Aboagye — Asene/Manso/Akroso — NPP
  19. Gideon Boako — Tano North — NPP
  20. Gizella Akushika Tetteh-Agbotui — Awutu Senya West — NDC
  21. Gloria Owusu — Trobu — NPP
  22. Godfred Seidu Jasaw — Wa East — NDC
  23. Godwin Animli Dorgbadzi-Dorani — Adansi Asokwa — NDC
  24. Grace Ayensu-Danquah — Essikadu-Ketan — NDC
  25. Habib Iddrisu — Tolon — NPP
  26. Hamza Adam — Kumbungu — NDC
  27. Haruna Iddrisu — Tamale South — NDC
  28. Haruna Mohammed — Asunafo North — NDC
  29. Helen Adjoa Ntoso — Krachi West — NDC
  30. Ida Adjoa Asiedu — Ayensuano — NPP
  31. Isaac Adjei Mensah — Wassa East — NDC
  32. Isaac Ashai Odamtten — Tema East — NDC
  33. Isaac Adongo — Bolgatanga Central — NDC
  34. Isaac Yaw Opoku — Offinso South — NPP
  35. Isaac Awuku Yibor — Domeabra Obom — NDC
  36. Isaac Boamah-Nyarko — Effia — NPP
  37. Issah Salifu Taylor — Tarkwa/Nsuaem — NDC
  38. Issah Atta — Sagnarigu — NDC
  39. Issifu Mahmoud — Binduri — NDC
  40. James Gyakye Quayson — Assin North — NDC
  41. James Agalga — Builsa North — NDC
  42. James Enu — Tema West — NDC
  43. Jean-Marie Formadi — Biakoye — NDC
  44. Jerry Ahmed Shaib — Weija-Gbawe — NPP
  45. Joana Gyan Cudjoe — Amenfi Central — NDC
  46. John Kwabena Bless Oti — Nkwanta North — NDC
  47. John Abdulai Jinapor — Yapei Kusawgu — NDC
  48. John Ntim Fordjour — Assin South — NPP
  49. John Darko — Suame — NPP
  50. John Setor Dumelo — Ayawaso West Wuogon — NDC
  51. John Kwame Adu Jack — Dormaa Central — NDC
  52. Joseph Akuerteh Tettey — Kpone-Katamanso — NDC
  53. Joseph Appiah Boateng — Afram Plains South — NDC
  54. Joseph Kwasi Mensah — Nkoranza North — NDC
  55. Joseph Nikpe Bukari — Saboba — NDC
  56. Joseph Azumah — Akrofuom — NDC
  57. Joseph Frempong — Nkawkaw — NPP
  58. Joseph Kwame Kumah — Kintampo North — NDC
  59. Joycelyn Quashie — North Dayi — NDC
  60. Kennedy Nyarko Osei — Akim Swedru — NPP
  61. Kingsley Nyarko — Kwadaso — NPP
  62. Kingsley Agyemang — Abuakwa South — NPP
  63. Kofi Iddie Adams — Buem — NDC
  64. Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo — Achiase — NPP
  65. Kofi Amankwa-Manu — Atwima Kwanwoma — NPP
  66. Kofi Benteh Afful — Sefwi-Wiawso — NDC
  67. Kofi Obiri Yeboah — Subin — NPP
  68. Kofi Arko Nokoe — Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira — NDC
  69. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah — Ofoase Ayirebi — NPP
  70. Korkor Laurette Asante — Atiwa West — NPP

Read also

Powder Man Kailani Ibrahim lands GH¢400,000 bail after court appearance

K–M

  1. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh — Juaboso — NDC
  2. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah — Takoradi — NPP
  3. Kwabena Boateng — Ejisu — NPP
  4. Kwadwo Damoah — Jaman South — NPP
  5. Kwaku Agyeman Kwarteng — Obuasi West — NPP
  6. Kwaku Asante-Boateng — Asante Akim South — NPP
  7. Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong — Mampong — NPP
  8. Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey — Keta — NDC
  9. Kwame Governs Agbodza — Adaklu — NDC
  10. Kwame Twumasi Ampofo — Sene West — NDC
  11. Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi — Asante Akim Central — NPP
  12. Kwame Appiah Kodua — Fanteakwa North — NPP
  13. Kwamena Minta Nyarku — Cape Coast North — NDC
  14. Kweku Addo — Ablekuma West — NDC
  15. Laadi Ayii Ayamba — Pusiga — NDC
  16. Lawrence Agyinsam — Hemang Lower Denkyira — NPP
  17. Lawrencia Dziwornu — Akuapem South — NDC
  18. Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo — Shai-Osudoku — NDC
  19. Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba — Tempane — NDC
  20. Mark Kurt Nawaane — Nabdam — NDC
  21. Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah — Techiman South — NPP
  22. Matthew Nyindam — Kpandai — NPP
  23. Mavis Nkansah-Boadu — Afigya Sekyere East — NPP
  24. Mavis Kuukua Bissue — Ahanta West — NDC
  25. Maxwell Kwame Lukutor — South Tongu — NDC
  26. Michael Baafi Okyere — New Juaben South — NPP
  27. Michael Kwasi Aidoo — Oforikrom — NPP
  28. Millicent Yeboah Amankwah — Sunyani West — NDC
  29. Misbahu Mahama Adams — Mion — NDC
  30. Mohammed Adamu Ramadan — Adentan — NDC
  31. Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka — Asawase — NDC
  32. Mohammed Adams Sukparu — Sissala West — NDC
  33. Mohammed Issah Bataglia — Sissala East — NDC
  34. Mohammed Amin Adam — Karaga — NPP
  35. Mustapha Ussif — Yagaba-Kubori — NPP

Read also

MTN's fresh move amid xenophobic saga wins praise from many, details

The Facebook post is below:

  1. Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh — Bosome Freho — NPP
  2. Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah — Manhyia South — NPP
  3. Nana Ayew Afriyie — Effiduase-Asokore — NPP
  4. Nana Osei-Adjei — New Juaben North — NPP
  5. Nana Ampaw Kwame Addo-Frempong — Abuakwa North — NPP
  6. Nasira Afrah Gyekye — Sekyere Afram Plains — NDC
  7. Nelson Kofi Djabab — Krachi East — NDC
  8. Nicholas Amankwah — Amenfi East — NDC
  9. Nikyema Billa Alamzy — Chiana-Paga — NDC
  10. Ntebe Ayo William — Tatale-Sanguli — NDC
  11. Nurein Shaibu Migyimah — Assin Central — NDC
  12. Nurideen Muhammed Mumuni — Nalerigu/Gambaga — NPP
  13. Ohene Kwame Frimpong — Asante Akim North — Independent
  14. Oscar Ofori Larbi — Aowin — NDC
  15. Othniel Ekow Kwainoe — Ekumfi — NDC
  16. Owen Kwame Frimpong — Lower West Akim — NDC
  17. Patricia Appiagyei — Asokwa — NPP
  18. Patrick Boakye-Yiadom — Obuasi East — NPP
  19. Patrick Yaw Boamah — Okaikwei Central — NPP
  20. Peter Kwasi Nortsu-Kotoe — Akatsi North — NDC
  21. Peter Lanchene Toobu — Wa West — NDC
  22. Philip Fiifi Buckman — Kwesimintsim — NDC
  23. Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor — Awutu Senya East — NDC
  24. Pious Kwame Nkuah — Sefwi Akontombra — NDC
  25. Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr — Agona East — NDC
  26. Rachel Amma Owusuah — Dormaa East — NDC
  27. Ralph Poku-Adusei — Bekwai — NPP
  28. Richard Gyan-Mensah — Gomoa West — NDC
  29. Richard Kwami Sefe — Anlo — NDC
  30. Richard Acheampong — Bia East — NDC
  31. Richard Kuuire — Nandom — NDC
  32. Richmond Edem Kofi Kpotosu — Ho Central — NDC
  33. Rita Naa Odoley Sowah — Dadekotopon — NDC
  34. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe — Prestea Huni-Valley — NDC
  35. Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor — South Dayi — NDC
  36. Rudolf Amoako-Gyampah — Upper Denkyira West — NPP

Read also

Ghana removed 2,281 beggars, 774 illegal immigrants in 2025

The Facebook post is below:

  1. Samuel Abu Jinapor — Damongo — NPP
  2. Sampson Ahi — Bodi — NDC
  3. Samuel Atta-Mills — Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem — NDC
  4. Samuel Nartey George — Ningo-Prampram — NDC
  5. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa — North Tongu — NDC
  6. Samuel Awuku — Akuapim North — NPP
  7. Sanja Nanja — Atebubu/Amantin — NDC
  8. Sebastian Ngmenenso Sandaare — Daffiama/Bussie/Issa — NDC
  9. Sebastian Fred Deh — Kpando — NDC
  10. Sedem Kweku Afenyo — Amasaman — NDC
  11. Seid Mubarak — Sunyani East — NDC
  12. Seidu Haruna — Wenchi — NDC
  13. Seidu Alhassan Alajor — Chereponi — NDC
  14. Seidu Mahama Alidu — Tamale Central — NDC
  15. Seth Osei-Akoto — Atwima Mponua — NPP
  16. Shaibu Mahama — Daboya/Mankarigu — NDC
  17. Shirley Kyei — Atwima Nwabiagya South — NPP
  18. Simon Akibange Aworigo — Navorongo Central — NDC
  19. Solomon Kuyon — Krachi-Nchumuru — NDC
  20. Stanley Yaw Nandaya — Wulensi — Independent
  21. Stephen Amoah — Nhyiaeso — NPP
  22. Suhuyini Sayibu Alhassan — Tamale North — NDC
  23. Sulemana Alhassan — Yunyoo — NDC
  24. Tanko Mustapha Amadu — Bia West — NDC
  25. Theresa Lardi Awuni — Okaikwei North — NDC
  26. Thomas Nyarko Ampem — Asuogyaman — NDC
  27. Thomas Winsum Anabah — Garu — NDC
  28. Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpo — Hohoe — NDC
  29. Titus Kofi Beyuo — Lambussie — NDC
  30. Tweneboa Kodua Fokuo — Manso Nkwanta — NPP
  31. Vincent Ekow Assafuah — Old Tafo — NPP
  32. Vincent Oppong Asamoah — Dormaa West — NDC
  33. Worlase Kpeli — Kwahu Afram Plains — Independent
  34. Yakubu Mohammed — Ahafo Ano South East — NDC
  35. Yao Gomado — Akan — NDC
  36. Yaw Frimpong Addo — Manso Adubia — NPP
  37. Yaw Osei Adutwum — Bosomtwe — NPP
  38. Yusif Sulemana — Bole Bamboi — NDC
  39. Yussif Jajah Issaka — Ayawaso North — NDC
  40. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings — Korle Klottey — NDC
  41. Zuwera Mohammed Ibrahimah — Salaga South — NDC

Read also

TV host Delay starts GoFundMe to support homeless Ghanaian musician Barosky in the UK

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Portia Arthur avatar

Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She has nearly a decade of experience in journalism. She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for almost six years. She joined YEN.com.gh in 2022 as its pioneer fashion editor. She has also worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She has completed Google News Initiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting, Fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh

Hot:
Longbeachgriffy Mexico vs ghana Dvla cloned vehicles Us embassy Benjamin asare