Ghana Gold Board CEO Sammy Gyamfi has publicly challenged Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin over his bail conditions warning

Gyamfi cited GoldBod's refining of over 9 million tonnes of gold locally as evidence of the institution's progress under his leadership

Afenyo-Markin had warned GoldBod executives could face 'scary' bail conditions if the NPP returns to power, citing GH¢22 billion in alleged losses

Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi has publicly rejected threats made by Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, accusing him of speaking without adequately assessing the institution's record.

Gyamfi made his remarks at the Government Accountability Series on Wednesday, 19 August, responding to comments Afenyo-Markin delivered at a press conference the previous day, during which the Minority Leader warned that GoldBod's leadership could face "scary" bail conditions should the New Patriotic Party (NPP) return to power.

Sammy Gyamfi Fires Back at Afenyo-Markin Over GoldBod Concerns: "A noisemaker who cannot even read"

Source: Facebook

The GoldBod boss insisted that the institution had made measurable strides in building Ghana's gold value chain, particularly in local refining capacity.

He contrasted the current administration's record with that of the previous NPP government.

"Under your tenure, not a gram of gold was refined in Ghana, but today over 9 million tonnes of gold we have bought is refined here in Ghana, and we are changing the value addition story of the country," Gyamfi said.

He argued that Afenyo-Markin's remarks lacked the seriousness befitting the office of Minority Leader, comparing them to what he called "the fanciful efficiency of a palm wine bar" and suggesting they be taken as comic relief rather than substantive parliamentary criticism.

He further contended that previous holders of the Minority Leader position, including J.H. Mensah, Papa Owusu-Ankomah and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, had maintained a higher standard of debate.

"Look at how this seat has now been bastardised and depraved by a noisemaker who cannot even read and research and get his facts right."

On the specific threat of imprisonment and onerous bail terms, Gyamfi was unequivocal in his response.

"So I will go to prison in his brain, and I will have onerous bail terms in his brain, and I am not afraid of any intimidating tactics because we are serving Ghana in good conscience and our results and posterity will speak for us," he said.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh