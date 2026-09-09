Joe Cole named Real Madrid as his Champions League favourites on the opening night of the 2025/26 competition

Cole pointed to Jose Mourinho's return to the Bernabeu and the venue of the final as key reasons behind his prediction

Real Madrid began their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Inter Milan, with Kylian Mbappe reaching a significant scoring milestone

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has named Real Madrid as his pick to win the UEFA Champions League this season, citing Jose Mourinho's return to the club and the draw of the occasion as central to his reasoning.

Joe Cole backs Real Madrid to clinch the 2026/27 Champions League trophy. Photos by NurPhoto and Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth.

Source: Getty Images

Joe Cole predicts Champions League winner

Speaking on TNT Sports on the opening night of the competition, Cole made his prediction clear, as quoted by Metro:

"I've gone for Real Madrid. You look at Jose Mourinho going back there and the fact the final is at Atletico's ground. The man is just a walking Hollywood story of a manager, and I can just see him doing it."

The pundit acknowledged that squad quality remains the foundation of any title challenge but argued that the right manager can be the decisive factor.

"Ultimately it's about the players, but you need that mix with the manager," he said.

Cole also singled out Kylian Mbappe as both a challenge and an opportunity for Mourinho's side, noting that finding a way to get the French forward performing at his best would be critical.

He added that the decision by Vinicius Jr to remain at the club gave Real Madrid additional cause for optimism.

"Vinicius staying was massive for the club as well," Cole said.

Summarising his view, Cole stated:

"I think there's something in the air with Real Madrid, I fancy them in the Champions League this season."

Madrid beat Inter as Mbappe reaches new milestone

Real Madrid wasted little time in backing up the early confidence surrounding their campaign.

Mourinho's side beat Inter Milan 2-1 on September 8 in their opening league phase fixture, with Mbappe finding the net to become the fifth-highest scorer in the history of the Champions League.

The result offered an early indication that, despite the questions surrounding Mbappe's defensive contribution to the team, the pieces may be beginning to fall into place under Mourinho's management.

3 Ghanaian players set for Champions League action

From a Ghanaian perspective, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that three Ghanaian players are set to feature in the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League.

Antoine Semenyo is the biggest name among them, with the Manchester City forward preparing for his second campaign in Europe.

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Source: YEN.com.gh