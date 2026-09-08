The US Embassy in Accra announced a college fair giving Ghanaian students direct access to American universities

The two-day event will be held in the Ashanti and Greater Accra regions in late September 2026

The embassy confirmed venues for both cities as part of the upcoming academic year preparations

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The United States Embassy in Accra has announced the dates and venues for its 2026 college fair, offering Ghanaian students the opportunity to engage directly with representatives from American colleges and universities ahead of the next academic year.

The embassy confirmed venues for both cities as part of the upcoming academic year preparations.

US Embassy in Ghana Announces 2026 College Fair in Kumasi and Accra

Source: Facebook

The announcement was made through the embassy's official Facebook page, confirming that the fair would span two consecutive days across two of Ghana's major cities.

Students in the Ashanti Region will have the first opportunity to attend, with the Kumasi edition of the fair scheduled for Thursday, 24 September 2026 at the Lancaster Hotel in Kumasi.

The Accra edition follows the next day, on Friday, 25 September 2026, and will be hosted at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

What the Fair Offers Ghanaian Students

The college fair is designed to connect prospective students with institutions from across the United States, giving attendees the chance to gather information on admissions, programmes, scholarships, and campus life directly from university representatives.

Events of this kind are typically open to secondary school pupils, gap-year students, and young adults exploring undergraduate or postgraduate options abroad.

The US Embassy's decision to hold the fair in both Kumasi and Accra reflects an effort to reach students beyond the capital and ensure wider access to information about studying in the United States.

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Source: YEN.com.gh