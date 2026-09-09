Lawyers for Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) CEO Sammy Gyamfi wrote to Hot 93.9FM, demanding a retraction and apology over claims made by NPP communicator Akwasi Frimpong

Frimpong alleged on the station's Hot Morning Drive show, hosted by Oman Nana, that Gyamfi corruptly acquired properties at Airport Hills, misused GoldBod funds, and was linked to the loss of USD 1.7 billion

Sammy Gyamfi denied the allegations as false and malicious, and accused the station of failing to exercise editorial control over the programme

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Lawyers for Sammy Gyamfi, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), have written to Hot 93.9FM demanding a retraction over allegations made against him by New Patriotic Party (NPP) communicator Akwasi Frimpong.

Sammy Gyamfi's lawyers demand a retraction from Hot 93.9FM within 48 hours over claims made on its morning show. Image credit: OnuaOnline.

Source: Twitter

The letter follows claims Frimpong made on the station's morning show, Hot Morning Drive, hosted by Oman Nana.

According to Gyamfi, Frimpong made several grave and entirely false allegations against him during the broadcast.

These included claims that he had corruptly acquired or constructed properties at Airport Hills, misused GoldBod funds, and was connected to the alleged waste of USD 1.7 billion in public funds.

Gyamfi accuses Hot FM of failing editorial control

The allegations, as relayed by Gyamfi's legal team, touch on some of the most sensitive areas of his public role at GoldBod.

Claims of corruptly acquired property and misused public funds go directly to Gyamfi's conduct as head of the state agency responsible for buying, selling, and regulating Ghana's gold trade.

Gyamfi has categorically denied the allegations. He maintains that Frimpong's claims are false, malicious, and without any factual basis.

Beyond the allegations themselves, Gyamfi's lawyers raised concerns about how the claims made it to air unchallenged.

They argued that Hot 93.9FM failed to exercise the requisite editorial control over the programme, allowing Frimpong's statements to go out without being questioned or fact-checked in the moment.

As a result, the letter demands a retraction and a formal apology from Hot 93.9FM within 48 hours of receipt. Hot FM's official response is expected to be published once the station replies within the stipulated window.

Sammy Gyamfi's notice to Hot FM via his lawyers is below.

Gyamfi's ongoing legal battle with Afenyo-Markin

Gyamfi's legal troubles this year trace back to his feud with Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin over GoldBod's reported $1.7 billion loss under the Bank of Ghana's Domestic Gold Purchase Programme.

After Gyamfi branded Afenyo-Markin an "extortionist," the Minority Leader sued him and Multimedia Group Limited for GH¢15 million in damages, a retraction, and an apology.

Gyamfi's lawyers have since filed a motion asking the court to set aside that suit entirely, describing it as "incurably defective and incompetent" and urging the court to strike it out on procedural grounds.

Gyamfi fires back over bail conditions warning

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Gyamfi publicly rejected a warning from Afenyo-Markin that GoldBod executives could face "scary" bail conditions if the NPP returns to power, citing GH¢22 billion in alleged losses.

Gyamfi pointed to GoldBod's local refining of over 9 million tonnes of gold as proof of progress under his leadership.

He dismissed the warning as coming from "a noisemaker who cannot even read and research and get his facts right."

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Source: YEN.com.gh