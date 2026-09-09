American rapper T-Pain filed a new lawsuit against Akon's Konvict Entertainment in Fulton County Superior Court, alleging the label still owes him $489,047 in unpaid royalties

T-Pain claimed Konvict Entertainment received more than $1.3 million from a distributor in March 2026 but only paid him half of what he was entitled to receive

The lawsuit marks the second time T-Pain has sued Konvict Entertainment, following an earlier 2018 case that was settled in 2025 with a $114,000 payout to him

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American rapper and singer T-Pain has dragged Akon's record label, Konvict Entertainment, back to court, this time demanding nearly half a million dollars he says the company has failed to pay him.

T-Pain sues Akon's Konvict Entertainment for $489,047 in unpaid royalties. Image credit: T-pain/Akon.

Source: Instagram

Court filings show the Grammy-winning artist, born Faheem Rashad Najm, brought the suit to Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia on Friday, September 4, 2026.

The case centres on a royalty payment Konvict Entertainment received from distributor Zomba Recordings toward the end of March, covering sales generated during the second half of 2025.

T-Pain's royalty math behind the $489,047 claim

According to the suit, Konvict Entertainment collected $1,304,127 from the distributor, and T-Pain's recording agreement entitles him to 75 percent of the label's net royalties.

He says the company eventually sent him $489,047 in June, but that amount only covered half of what the agreement actually owed him.

T-Pain's team was told to chase the remaining balance from BuVision, an affiliate label run by Akon's younger brother, Abou "Bu" Thiam.

According to XXL Mag, when contact attempts on June 12 produced nothing, T-Pain says he was left with no choice but to return to court.

T-Pain's second legal battle with Konvict Entertainment

This is not the first time royalties have pulled the two into a courtroom.

T-Pain previously sued Konvict Entertainment back in 2018 over payments tied to his album Oblivion, a dispute that dragged on for years before finally settling in 2025, when the label agreed to pay him $114,000 without admitting wrongdoing.

The new filing goes further, accusing Konvict Entertainment of breaching not just the original 2005 recording deal but also the terms of that 2025 settlement.

Konvict is the sole defendant named in the case, and T-Pain is now asking the court for the outstanding $489,047, along with prejudgment interest and coverage of his legal fees.

Neither Konvict Entertainment nor T-Pain's representatives had responded to requests for comment at the time of the reports.

A partnership that predates the courtroom fights

Long before the legal disputes, T-Pain and Akon built one of hip-hop's more enduring working relationships.

T-Pain signed to Akon's Konvict Muzik as a songwriter in 2005 before launching his own solo career, one that took off with his debut album, Rappa Ternt Sanga.

He went on to co-write "I Can't Wait" and "Holla Holla" for Akon's multi-platinum 2006 album Konvicted, and Akon returned the favour with a guest verse on T-Pain's 2007 hit "Bartender."

Stonebwoy and Sarkodie reignite feud amid fresh claims

In another related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian stars Stonebwoy and Sarkodie have reignited their public feud, with Stonebwoy going live on TikTok to punch holes in Sarkodie's earlier response.

Old clips of their once-close friendship have since resurfaced online, offering a striking contrast to their current back-and-forth.

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Source: YEN.com.gh