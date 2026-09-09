Ghanaian prophet Seer 1 General released a prophecy about the NPP national chairmanship race ahead of the October 3 elections

Seer 1 General named aspirant John Boadu as holding a commanding position in the race, but attached a notable spiritual condition to his prediction

John Boadu faces stiff competition from three experienced NPP figures vying for the influential party chairmanship

Ghanaian prophet Seer 1 General has entered the political conversation surrounding the New Patriotic Party's upcoming internal elections, releasing a prophecy that places chairmanship aspirant John Boadu in a favourable position in the race.

Ghanaian pastor Seer 1 general drops bold prophecy on who will win the NPP chairmanship. Image Credit: Ghana Tomorrow

Source: Facebook

The prophecy was shared by Modern Africa on Tuesday, 8 September 2026, with Seer 1 General claiming a spiritual revelation pointed to Boadu holding a comfortable lead over his rivals in the contest for the NPP national chairmanship.

Seer 1 General's prophecy on NPP Chairmanship

Despite the positive projection for John Boadu, the prophet stopped short of an unconditional endorsement.

Seer 1 General stressed that Boadu would require spiritual fortification to translate his current standing into an actual victory, adding an element of uncertainty to what might otherwise have read as a straightforward prediction.

The NPP chairmanship contest is shaping up as a competitive four-way fight. Boadu is up against former National Chairman Paul Afoko, former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko and former National Vice Chairman Sammy Crabbe.

All four bring considerable party experience to the race, and each commands a section of support within the NPP's national membership.

NPP national executive elections

The party's national executive elections are scheduled for 3 October 2026, a date that has focused the attention of both party members and political observers on the outcome of several key positions, with the chairmanship regarded as among the most consequential.

Whoever secures the chairmanship will take on significant responsibility for shaping the NPP's organisational direction and electoral strategy in the coming years, particularly as the party looks to regroup following the 2024 general elections.

Seer 1 General's comments have drawn attention within political circles, reflecting the role that prophetic voices continue to play in shaping public discourse around major events in Ghana.

The Instagram post of Seer 1 General's prophecy is below.

Prophet Uche's prediction on NPP chairmanship race

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Prophet Eric Boahen Uche’s vision concerning the NPP’s national chairmanship race.

The founder of Reign House Chapel International said he saw the chairmanship seat turned upside down, with no one occupying it in the spiritual realm.

The prophet said a fierce battle was unfolding between aspirants John Boadu and Boakye Agyarko. He also stressed that, unlike other prophecies, his vision did not identify a winner because the outcome had not yet been decided.

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Source: YEN.com.gh