The UK government published official guidelines in 2026 outlining how many hours international students on student visas can work weekly

The framework sets different employment limits depending on whether a student is studying at degree level or below degree level

Certain exceptions apply to students on assessed work placements and those elected to Student Union roles

The UK government has published official guidelines detailing exactly how many hours international students are permitted to work each week, with allowances varying according to the level and structure of a student's course.

Overseas students enrolled in full-time programmes at degree level or above may work up to 20 hours per week during term time.

UK announces how many hours international students can work weekly in 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

This applies to students sponsored by a higher education provider with a strong compliance record, or those taking part in a short-term UK study abroad programme backed by an overseas higher education institution.

Once the academic term ends and official breaks begin, students in this category face no cap on working hours and may take up full-time employment.

Stricter 10-hour cap for below-degree courses

Students pursuing full-time qualifications below degree level are subject to a tighter restriction, with term-time work capped at 10 hours per week.

Like their degree-level counterparts, they must be enrolled under a compliant higher education sponsor and are free to work full-time during holiday periods.

Students on part-time programmes or other non-standard study arrangements face an outright ban on paid employment, with no hours permitted regardless of the circumstances.

Exceptions for placements and union positions

The guidelines carve out specific exceptions for students whose courses include assessed work placements.

Where such placements form an integral part of a degree programme and comply with UK immigration requirements, they remain fully permissible under the framework.

Additional exceptions cover students elected as Student Union Sabbatical Officers or to positions within the National Union of Students.

Those chosen for such roles may serve in that capacity for up to two years, provided their Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) was originally issued for that specific purpose.

The updated framework gives international students and institutions a clearer picture of employment boundaries, helping overseas scholars plan their finances and workloads while remaining compliant with UK visa conditions.

Canada announces new work rules for international students

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Canadian government had published official rules on how many hours international students holding study permits could work off campus each week.

The new guidelines drew a clear distinction between working hours allowed during regular academic terms and those permitted during scheduled breaks.

Students with older study permits specifying a lower weekly cap also received specific guidance on whether they needed to apply for replacement documents.

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Source: YEN.com.gh