Ghanaian prophet Seer 1 General shared a vision he said appeared to be set inside Nigeria's State House, describing scenes of mourning

The prophet said he was uncertain what the vision meant but stressed the importance of drawing public attention to Nigeria's situation

Seer 1 General specifically called for prayers covering Nigeria's president, those in authority, their families and the wider population

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Ghanaian prophet Seer 1 General has issued a prophecy concerning Nigeria, calling on Christians and those who believe in prayer to intercede for the country as it approaches its general election in January 2027.

Ghanaian prophet Seer 1 General issues prophecy about Nigeria, urges prayers ahead of 2027 election. Image credit: Tinubu, Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

The prophecy was shared by Modern Africa on 8 September 2026, in which Seer 1 General recounted a vision he said had left him deeply concerned about Nigeria's well-being.

Seer 1 General's vision of Nigeria's State House

The prophet described a spiritual experience in which he said his spirit was transported to Nigeria, where he entered what he believed to be the State House.

Inside, he said he encountered people dressed in black and weeping, imagery that clearly unsettled him and prompted him to go public with the vision.

Despite the disturbing nature of what he described, Seer 1 General was careful to avoid framing the vision as a definitive prediction.

He said he did not have a clear interpretation of what the experience signified, but felt compelled to draw attention to it and rally prayer support for the West African nation.

Seer calls for protection over Nigeria

Seer 1 General directed his appeal specifically at Christians and others who hold prayer in high regard.

He urged them to seek divine intervention, protection and wisdom for Nigeria, with a particular emphasis on the country's president, individuals in positions of authority and influence, and their families.

His prayer also covered the broader Nigerian population, calling for peace to prevail across the country.

He further prayed that any plans involving harm, violence or tragedy would be overturned before they could materialise, and that the lives of those in leadership would be preserved along with the safety of their households.

The emotional imagery at the centre of the vision — mourning figures dressed in black inside what appeared to be the seat of government — has drawn considerable attention, given how readily such scenes can be interpreted in relation to political or national tragedy.

Nigeria's next general election is scheduled for January 2027, a period that many Nigerians and regional observers are already watching closely.

The Instagram post showing the prophecy by Seer 1 General is below.

Seer 1 General's prophecy on NPP chairmanship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Seer 1 General’s prophecy concerning John Boadu’s chances in the NPP national chairmanship race.

The prediction placed Boadu in a commanding position ahead of the October 3, 2026, elections.

However, the prophet said Boadu would need spiritual fortification to secure victory.

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Source: YEN.com.gh