NPP chairmanship aspirant Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, known as Chairman Wontumi, announced his withdrawal from the party's internal race on Monday, August 24, 2026

Wontumi said he decided after prayer, sober reflection, and consultations with family, legal team, and party elders

The former Ashanti Regional Chairman, who faces legal difficulties, urged supporters to back Dr Bawumia and remain united ahead of 2028

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Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, widely known as Chairman Wontumi, has pulled out of the New Patriotic Party's national chairmanship contest, stating that his personal circumstances risked becoming a distraction to a party already focused on rebuilding after its election defeat.

Chairman Wontumi withdraws from the NPP's chairmanship race. Photo source: @movementtv

Source: Facebook

In a statement dated Monday, August 24, 2026, the former Ashanti Regional Chairman said the decision followed "many nights of prayer, sober reflection and consultations" with those closest to him, including family members, his legal team, party elders, and campaign supporters across the country.

Wontumi withdraws from NPP chairmanship race

Wontumi acknowledged the emotional weight of the decision but framed it as an act of loyalty rather than defeat.

"This is not the decision my heart desired, but sometimes, true love requires us to release what we deeply want to protect what we love even more," he said.

He added that having served the party for many years and regarded it as home, he could not allow personal ambition to divert the NPP's attention from preparations for the 2028 general elections.

"I would rather carry this pain quietly than allow the party I love to suffer because of me," he stated.

Wontumi, who is currently navigating legal difficulties, was clear that his withdrawal did not amount to an admission of wrongdoing.

He said he remains convinced of his innocence and confident that justice will prevail.

"I have not surrendered, and I will never surrender in the pursuit of truth and justice," he said.

Wontumi's message to NPP supporters on unity

Wontumi used the statement to express gratitude to supporters in all 16 regions, recognising campaign coordinators, constituency and regional executives, Members of Parliament, former government appointees, communicators, youth groups, women's groups, and diaspora supporters.

He acknowledged that some of those supporters endured ridicule, intimidation and personal attacks on account of their backing for his candidacy.

He urged them not to respond by targeting other aspirants, insulting anyone on his behalf, or walking away from the party.

"If you truly love me, then remain loyal to the tradition I have spent my life serving," he said.

A central part of his message was a direct appeal for his supporters to throw their weight behind NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, stressing that the party's presidential candidate would require the backing of every member, at every level, to mount a credible challenge in 2028.

Wontumi described his exit from the race as a temporary setback rather than a permanent departure from politics.

"This is not goodbye. It is not the end of the journey. It is only a painful pause in a much greater story that God Himself is still writing," he said, closing with a message of hope to those who supported his campaign.

See the Facebook post announcing Wontumi's withdrawal below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh