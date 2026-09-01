A Federal High Court in Gusau have nullified the APC senatorial primary for Zamfara North on Monday, August 31, 2026

The ruling followed a legal challenge by APC aspirant Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, who questioned how the primary was conducted

The court ordered the APC to organise a fresh primary election for the Zamfara North Senatorial District within 14 days

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A Federal High Court sitting in Gusau has voided the All Progressives Congress primary election conducted for the Zamfara North Senatorial District, compelling the party to restart the process from scratch.

Court nullifies APC senatorial primary for Zamfara North, ordering a fresh election within 14 days following Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi's legal challenge. Image credit: dapoabiodunmfr/Instagram

Source: UGC

Justice Hassan Dikko delivered the ruling on Monday, 31 August 2026, after approximately two hours of proceedings during which lawyers on both sides presented written addresses and adopted their arguments before the court.

Shinkafi's legal challenge succeeds

Legit.ng reported on September 1, 2026, that APC senatorial aspirant Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi had filed the case over concerns surrounding the conduct of the primary election.

His suit directly triggered Monday's landmark ruling, which effectively stripped incumbent Senator Sahabi Ya'u Kaura of the candidacy he had secured through that primary ahead of the 2027 general elections.

With the nullification in place, the APC has a 14-day window from the date of the judgment to organise and conclude a new primary election for the district.

Shinkafi hails judiciary after court's ruling

Speaking after the court's decision, Shinkafi welcomed the outcome and framed it as a moment of restoration for public confidence in Nigeria's legal institutions.

"It has restored people's confidence in the judiciary," he said.

The ruling marks a significant development in the political contest for the Zamfara North senatorial seat, with the fresh primary now set to determine which APC candidate will face other parties in 2027.

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Source: YEN.com.gh