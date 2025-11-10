The minority members on the Appointment Committee of Parliament have boycotted the vetting of the Chief Justice nominee, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie.

The Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, announced the decision to boycott the process, which degenerated into heated exchanges between the Majority and Minority leaders on Monday, November 10, 2025.

Afenyo-Marking indicated that Baffoe-Bonnie's nomination is illegitimate due to unresolved legal challenges related to the removal of former Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo.

According to the Minority, there are several cases before the Supreme Court, High Court, and ECOWAS Court that need to be adjudicated before proceeding with the vetting.

These unresolved cases, the Minority claimed, make it improper for Parliament to proceed with the consideration of a new Chief Justice.

They further argue that continuing the vetting process undermines judicial independence and prejudges matters that are still under adjudication.

“We are registering that we reject the nomination, and the record should reflect that the report of the vetting be a Majority report,” Mr. Afenyo-Markin declared before exiting the chamber.

Clash between Majority and Minority Leaders

Tensions escalated at the vetting after the Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, and Afenyo-Markin engaged in heated debates.

This followed after Afenyo-Markin, in his opening remarks, described the nominee as a “disputed nominee.”

The Minority Leader's comments, however, were strongly objected to by Ayariga, who insisted that matters concerning the Chief Justice's nomination had already been debated and settled in Parliament, adding that Afenyo-Markin's commentary was unnecessary.

“I am objecting to the use of the term ‘disputed nominee’ because there is no dispute before this House,” Ayariga argued.

The Majority Leader subsequently insisted that Parliament’s Standing Orders prevent Members of Parliament from questioning issues already ruled on by the House.

Afenyo-Markin rejected the objection, saying the Majority Leader was attempting to silence the Minority and block them from expressing political views. “We are political actors. We also have a right to speak. We cannot be prevented from expressing our views,” he said.

