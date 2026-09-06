The University of Cape Coast announced an extension to its admissions application deadline following the release of 2026 WASSCE results

The school made the announcement via Facebook, giving prospective applicants a fresh opportunity to submit their applications

The notice included details on the application portal, e-voucher access and programme cut-off points for interested candidates

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The University of Cape Coast has shared a new admissions notice following the release of the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

The notice from the Cape Coast school concerned the extension of the deadline for applications.

University Of Cape Coast Admissions: Vital Notice Shared For Students After WASSCE Results Release

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, the school said prospective applicants have another opportunity to apply for admission.

"Prospective applicants have another opportunity to apply for admission to UCC following WAEC's release of the provisional results of the 2026 WASSCE for School Candidates."

The new deadline is on September 25, per the announcement. The notice also shared links to the application portal, e-voucher and programme cut-off points.

The University of Ghana also recently shared an update with a much shorter deadline

In a notice on Facebook, the school said applicants to the University of Ghana were advised to log in again to the UG applications portal to review the accuracy of entries.

Specifically, the school said applicants were to review their Full Name and Date of Birth and Examination records.

The records in question include the Index Number, Exam Month and Exam Year.

The school also stressed that applications for 2026/2027 admissions are still open for applicants with WASSCE results.

About the 2026 WASSCE results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) released the provisional results of the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination for school candidates on September 5.

A total of 512,862 school candidates drawn from 1,022 schools sat the examination, made up of 225,270 males and 287,592 females.

The figure marks an 11.07 per cent jump from the 461,736 candidates who entered the examination in 2025.

The council confirmed that 5,049 candidates, representing 0.98 per cent of the total entry, were absent from the examination.

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Source: YEN.com.gh