Hafidh Ameir Hassan, husband of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, died on Monday while receiving hospital treatment

Vice President Deogratius Ndejembi confirmed the death and said burial arrangements were underway in Zanzibar

Kenyan President William Ruto and Burundi's Evariste Ndayishimiye both sent official condolences to President Hassan

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Hafidh Ameir Hassan, the husband of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, died on Monday while receiving treatment at a hospital in Zanzibar for a heart condition.

Vice President Deogratius Ndejembi confirmed the death in an official announcement, offering his condolences to the bereaved family.

Hafidh Ameir Hassan, husband of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, died while receiving hospital treatment. Credit: Alexander KAZAKOV

Source: Getty Images

AP reported that preparations were underway for Hassan's burial in Zanzibar, the semiautonomous island archipelago and his family's home region.

Hafidh Ameir Hassan became Tanzania's first gentleman in 2021 when his wife was sworn in as the country's president following the death of John Magufuli.

Samia Suluhu Hassan made history as Tanzania's first female president, and her husband assumed that symbolic role at her side throughout her time in office.

The couple had four children together.

President Hassan is currently serving a second term after winning the 2025 election with more than 97% of the vote, though the poll was disputed. Candidates from the two main opposition parties were barred from participating in the contest.

Regional Leaders Offer Condolences

Kenyan President William Ruto was among the first regional leaders to respond to the news, expressing sorrow on behalf of his government and the Kenyan people.

"President Samia has lost a lifelong companion, her children a beloved father, and Tanzania a distinguished son," he wrote.

Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye also extended his condolences to President Hassan and the people of Tanzania following the announcement.

Former Agriculture Minister passes on

Ibrahim Adam, a former Member of Parliament for the Choggu/Tishigu Constituency and former Minister for Food and Agriculture, has reportedly died.

News of his passing began circulating on social media, prompting an outpouring of tributes on Facebook for the veteran politician and agricultural expert.

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Source: YEN.com.gh