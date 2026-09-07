Reigning Miss Malawi Thandi Chisi was dropped as the country's representative at Miss World 2026 in favour of first runner-up Ireen Navicha, daughter of Cabinet Minister Mary Navicha

Organisers initially blamed Chisi's age for the switch, but the explanation collapsed after other 27-year-old contestants competed without issue at the pageant

Chisi has since alleged that her contract with the Miss Malawi Organisation was altered, stripping away her guaranteed spot at the international pageant

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Malawi's reigning beauty queen, Thandi Chisi, was dropped as the country's representative at Miss World 2026 earlier this year, with the slot instead going to first runner-up Ireen Navicha, daughter of Cabinet Minister Mary Navicha, in a decision that sparked significant public backlash.

Here's the full story behind Malawi's Miss World controversy involving Thandi Chisi and Ireen Navicha. Image credit: Miss Malawi.

Source: Instagram

Chisi won the Miss Malawi crown on December 13, 2025, in a ceremony held in Lilongwe, a victory that would ordinarily have secured her spot representing the country at Miss World 2026, held in Vietnam from August 9 to September 5.

The switch came at a symbolically important moment for Malawi, marking the country's return to the pageant after a 14-year absence.

Miss Malawi Organisation's shifting explanations

Organisers initially pointed to Chisi's age as the reason for the change, claiming she exceeded Miss World's eligibility limit at 27.

That explanation quickly ran into trouble, since Miss World's published age range generally covers contestants between 17 and 27, meaning Chisi still fell within it.

The claim fell apart further once several other 27-year-old delegates, including representatives from Argentina, the Bahamas, Chile, Guyana, Nepal, Scotland, South Africa, and Sri Lanka, competed without objection.

South Africa's own 27-year-old delegate, Romanda Hombir, went on to reach the competition's Top 6.

Faced with the inconsistency, the Miss Malawi Organisation later acknowledged what it described as "age eligibility confusion."

A separate explanation then emerged from Goshen City, the pageant's principal sponsor, linked to Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

The sponsor said the decision reflected the board's "new approach to creating opportunities for all finalists," pointing to Navicha's prior international pageant experience.

Board chairperson Prophetess Mary Bushiri added that future international opportunities would not be limited to the winner alone, but would also extend to runners-up and other finalists.

Below is the documentary by the BBC.

Chisi alleges contract was altered

Amid the shifting justifications, Chisi has since made her own allegations about how the situation unfolded.

According to the Nigerian website Leadership, she claims the Miss Malawi Organisation altered her contract after her win, removing a guarantee that the reigning Miss Malawi would automatically represent the country at an international pageant.

Chisi further alleged that she was asked to help cover costs, including borrowing money to help secure a licence for a separate pageant, Miss Supranational, despite earlier assurances that her participation costs would be covered by the organisation.

Responding publicly to being passed over, Chisi struck a measured tone rather than an angry one, stating that "a crown does not make a Queen; character does, and no circumstance can take that away."

In a statement issued on July 27, she said she trusted that "the relevant facts will emerge" in due course and promised to address the matter "openly and responsibly at the appropriate time."

How Navicha's Miss World run ended

Navicha went on to represent Malawi at the pageant in Vietnam, reaching the Top 40 before being eliminated on September 5 after failing to progress to the Top 20.

Her mother, Mary Navicha, is a senior figure within Malawi's ruling Democratic Progressive Party and had publicly supported the Miss Malawi pageant in the past, including purchasing a guest table at the December event where Chisi was originally crowned.

The controversy has continued to draw scrutiny in Malawi even after the pageant's conclusion, with critics pointing to perceived political favouritism given Navicha's family ties, while others have raised broader concerns about transparency within the country's pageant organisation.

Ghana's Rumzia Sule at Miss World 2026

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Miss Ghana 2026, Rumzia Sule, made waves of her own at the same pageant, earning a place among Africa's Top 6 Beauty With a Purpose finalists through her environmental initiative, The Green Gateway.

The project focuses on community clean-up exercises, tree planting, and encouraging young people to take greater responsibility for protecting the environment.

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Source: YEN.com.gh