Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined specific exemptions to the English language test requirement for Student visa subclass 500 applicants

Passport holders from five English-speaking countries, including the UK and USA, are among those who may qualify for a waiver

Applicants who meet exemption criteria must still upload supporting documents, and authorities can request proof of English proficiency at any point

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International students hoping to study in Australia may not always need to sit an English language proficiency test to secure a Student visa (subclass 500), provided they meet one of several conditions set by the Department of Home Affairs.

While language testing remains the standard requirement, the department has officially outlined a range of exemptions that allow qualifying applicants to submit their visa without attaching test results.

Australia lists 6 conditions that waive English test requirement for international student. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Passport holders and course-based exemptions

Citizens carrying valid passports from the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Canada, New Zealand, and the Republic of Ireland are automatically exempt from submitting language test scores.

Beyond nationality, the nature of the programme a student intends to pursue also plays a role.

Those enrolling in registered school courses, standalone English Language Intensive Courses for Overseas Students (ELICOS), or programmes taught entirely in a language other than English are not required to provide proof of language ability.

Candidates entering registered postgraduate research programmes are similarly covered, as are students sponsored by Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade or the Department of Defence, and Secondary Exchange students participating under the AASES initiative.

Prior schooling and In-country qualifications

An applicant's educational history can itself serve as evidence of English competency.

Those who have completed a minimum of five years of schooling conducted entirely in English in Australia, the UK, the USA, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, or the Republic of Ireland qualify for the waiver.

Two additional pathways are available to students already living in Australia on a valid Student visa.

Applicants who completed their Senior Secondary Certificate of Education in Australia, in English, within the two years before applying are covered.

So too are those who have finished a substantial portion of a Certificate IV qualification or higher under the Australian Qualifications Framework.

What applicants must still provide

Fitting into an exempt category does not mean the application process becomes entirely straightforward.

The Department of Home Affairs requires all exempt applicants to upload documentation confirming their eligibility alongside the rest of their application materials.

Notably, individuals holding British National Overseas (BNO) status may still be asked to submit English language test results, even though the broader exemption covers standard UK passport holders.

Additionally, immigration authorities retain the right to request proof of language proficiency at any point during the assessment process, regardless of what initial application checklist tools may have indicated.

Australia lists 3 Partner visa benefits

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia’s Department of Home Affairs had outlined exactly what successful permanent Partner visa applicants would receive once a decision was reached.

The Australian government confirmed that applicants did not need to be on Australian soil when their cases were processed.

Authorities also detailed what happened when a Partner visa application was refused, including whether a review could be sought.

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Source: YEN.com.gh